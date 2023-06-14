Copywriter for a client in Stockholm
Our client is in need of a Junior Copywriter to join their marketing team. The team works on numerous platforms, like social media campaigns, marketing and printed materials and advertising.
Job Assignments
Your main job assignments as a Copywriter are the following:
• Collaborate with other team members and create ideas for original campaigns
• Get feedback and use it to grow in your role and improve your skills as a copywriter
• Comprehend what message the client is seeking for and translating this into attractive copy
• Write pleasing copy that engages the customer as well as captions for social media and copy for other channels when required
• Proofreading online content
Requirements
• You are a Junior Copywriter
• As a person you are flexible and pragmatic
• Relevant education
• At least 1 year of relevant experience
• High level of proficiency in Swedish, both written and spoken
Meritorious
It is a plus if you have experience in similar assignments or working for an in-house agency.
Period of the assignment: 2023-08-14 - 2024-01-26
Deadline: 2023-06-19
Location: Solna, hybrid work (up to 50% remote work)
