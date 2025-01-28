Copy of Service staff in the cleaning sector - Part time
2025-01-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Dedicated service staff in the cleaning sector
Are you a driven and meticulous person who is passionate about creating clean and pleasant environments? Do you have an eye for detail and want to have ameaningful work? Then you may be the person we are looking for to strengthen our team as a dedicated service staff in the cleaning industry!
About us Städalliansen is growing and we are now looking for more talented employees in Gothenburg who want to work with cleaning.
Städalliansen is a medium-sized Swedish cleaning company specializing in both private and corporate cleaning. We are about 50 employees and we offer companies and private individuals everything in cleaning.
About the roleAs service personnel in our company, you will play a key role in ensuring that our customers are always met by a clean and welcoming home or premises. The tasks vary from daily maintenance cleaning to larger cleaning projects and special assignments.
We are looking for you who: Have experience in cleaning work or a strong desire to learn
Are thorough, responsible and self-motivated
Have a positive attitude and are service-oriented
Are flexible and can adapt to changing tasks and working hours
Have at leastbasic language skills in Swedish and/or English
We offer: Varied tasks in a growing industry
Great colleagues from all over the world
Good salary according to collective agreement, training and education and the possibility for personal development
Liability insurance, health insurance, pension insurance and wellness allowance
Flexible work schedule - You can choose to work weekdays or weekends, mornings or afternoons. Perfect to combine with school, such as SFI.
We process applications on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the deadline, so don't wait to send in your application!
We look forward to hearing from you and welcome you to join our dedicated team!
