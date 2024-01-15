Cook and Service

Spice Garden is extending its services to new venue Strömstad serving indian cuisines. We are searching for energetic team leader who can manage as well as work in fast paced environment. The applicant should have similar experience with restaurant as service, cook or bartender. We expect the person is service friendly, cheerful, can multi task and hard working. It is meritable but not neccessary to have Swedish and Hindi languages. The applicant with knowledge of indian cuisines will be given priority.