Cook and Service

Kanjiroba Mat AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Strömstad
2024-01-15


Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Strömstad, Tanum, Dals-Ed, Munkedal, Bengtsfors eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Kanjiroba Mat AB i Strömstad

Spice Garden is extending its services to new venue Strömstad serving indian cuisines. We are searching for energetic team leader who can manage as well as work in fast paced environment. The applicant should have similar experience with restaurant as service, cook or bartender. We expect the person is service friendly, cheerful, can multi task and hard working. It is meritable but not neccessary to have Swedish and Hindi languages. The applicant with knowledge of indian cuisines will be given priority.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-14
E-post: snackspicegarden@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Kanjiroba Mat AB (org.nr 559413-2077)
Oslovägen 1, Strömstad (visa karta)
452 35  STRÖMSTAD

Kontakt
SUBARNA Thapa
snackspicegarden@gmail.com
053220006

Jobbnummer
8390585

Prenumerera på jobb från Kanjiroba Mat AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Kanjiroba Mat AB: