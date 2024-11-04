COO / Quality Manager - SpinChem
2024-11-04
SpinChems vision is to transform the world by providing the simplest, fastest, most stable, and resource-efficient technical solutions, as a catalyst for the global process chemistry industry.
Before you read on, ask yourselfAre you ready to break boundaries, challenge the ordinary, and turn bold ideas into groundbreaking solutions? If you're looking for something different - something with purpose - this might just be the opportunity you've been waiting for.
Join SpinChem in creating a cleaner future, where innovation flows as pure as these waters. Together, let's drive sustainable change.
About the roleAs Chief Operating Officer / Quality Manager at SpinChem, you'll be the driving force behind our operational excellence and quality standards.
This dynamic role offers you the chance to Spearhead process optimisation and quality management together with our skilled and innovative engineering team
Lead large-scale projects and initiatives, managing resources and timelines with precision
Foster continuous improvement in production and quality systems
Build and nurture key relationships with suppliers, customers, and stakeholders
Your impact will be crucial in aligning our operations with SpinChem's visionary strategy. Collaborating with the leadership team, you'll develop and execute operational strategies that drive growth and innovation in the global process industry. This role offers a unique chance to elevate standards in quality, reliability, and performance, leading transformative change towards cleaner and more efficient industrial processes.
Teamwork in action: SpinChem employee Erik and friends tackle the challenges of the mountains, reflecting the spirit of collaboration at SpinChem.Who you are and what you haveSupply Chain Acumen:
You excel in overseeing supply chain management, from efficient sourcing to optimizing logistics and distribution processes.
Innovative Problem Solver:
You approach challenges with a clear, analytical mindset, crafting efficient and elegant solutions that drive our industry forward.
Adaptable Collaborator:
You're flexible, resilient, and committed to continuous growth, always ready to push boundaries and explore new frontiers in our field.
You thrive in team settings, valuing diverse perspectives and actively contributing to collective success while building strong relationships with stakeholders.
Project Management Expert:
You have a proven ability to lead and manage cross-functional projects, coordinating resources and ensuring successful delivery.
Culture Champion:
You promote a positive work environment, fostering a culture of continuous learning, collaboration, and accountability within the team.
If you're ready to be part of a dynamic team that's shaping the future of process chemistry, we want to hear from you. Join SpinChem and help us catalyze innovation, drive sustainability, and make a lasting impact on the world. By joining us, you'll have the opportunity to influence not just our company's trajectory, but the direction of the entire industry, contributing to transformative changes that extend far beyond our walls.
Forging new paths: Just as a skier embraces the open horizon, SpinChem drives forward into new frontiers of sustainable innovation.
Precision and efficiency in motion: SpinChem's technology transforms chemical processes for a sustainable future.
