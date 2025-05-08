Controls Engineer, XPI Fuel System, Cummins Scania XPI Engineering
2025-05-08
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As a Controls Engineer, you will be working on implementation of fuel system compensation algorithms to increase accuracy and stability of the Fuel System Control software.
The Södertälje office has grown both in personnel and capability over the last few years and we are at the moment roughly 30 employees, working in 3 separate groups. We are now looking to add an engineer within controls development to the System Performance and Integration team (DIXP).
Job Responsibilities
You will be involved in implementation of the algorithm descriptions into software prototypes, testing in rig and/or on engine, as well as evaluation of the algorithm's performance. You will work closely with the Scania Fuel System Controls department as well as with our colleagues in Columbus, USA, specifically the Controls Development team. Hence, developing and maintaining a good working relationship with your peers within the global Cummins and Scania fuel systems organizations will be an essential part of the role.
The work involves some travel to the USA for building relationship and training. Since we are a small office in Södertälje, we ask and offer help where needed, and depending on your interest and experience, you might be given other assignments to support you colleagues.
Who You Are
We are looking for you, who loves creative problem solving in the forefront of technology. You are very capable to work independently on your tasks in a self-directed manner. You understand the importance of creating good relations and reaching out for help or guidance, both in the local and global organizations, comes naturally for you. You approach your assignments with an analytical mindset and through execution, while paying attention to details.
• You have a Master degree in engineering with specific courses on Controls and Software development.
• You have at least 2 years of previous experience from software development on embedded systems, preferably within Fluid and/or Engine controls development.
• You are comfortable using Matlab and/or Python for algorithm and data evaluation.
• You have experience using C code for algorithm implementation.
• Since we work in a truly global environment with daily contact and collaboration with colleagues in the USA and other Cummins teams located worldwide, excellent English communication skills are required.
In addition, it is a merit if you are familiar with one or more of the following set of skills: signal processing or dynamic system modelling based on first principle of physics.
This Is Us
For the last 25 years, Scania has partnered with Cummins Engine Company in a joint venture to develop and manufacture common rail fuel systems. Today this fuel system, known as XPI, is used extensively on both Scania and Cummins engine platforms. The main product development site for the high-pressure pump and fuel injectors used in the XPI system is located at Cummins Fuel Systems in Columbus, USA and since 2017 a product development and product support office has been established at Scania in Södertälje to allow for a closer cooperation with current and future European customers and suppliers.
Being located at Scania has further developed our collaboration with the Scania organization, allowing us to jointly develop and tailor future fuel systems for customers within the Traton organization. We operate with a large degree of autonomy and have responsibility for an exciting portfolio of fuel system development projects.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
If you are looking for an opportunity to be part of a unique collaboration within a global organization, where we focus on teamwork, our people and developing world class products for our customers - this is your chance. We offer an open climate, where everyone's contribution is appreciated and encouraged. Even though we are a relatively small organization, we have a lot of experience and wide-reaching responsibilities. We have substantial freedom and autonomy to decide how we get things done and are committed to delivering excellence in everything we do.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-22. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Niclas Wiker (Manager DIXP) on +46 70 081 3030 for further information.
