Controller to Helsingborg/Älmhult
2023-01-03
You see opportunities, and you are not afraid of trying out new ways of working!
This is a really exiting challenge for you who love to work with the whole picture - learning and analyzing from what has been, and with this information steer the organization in the right direction, going forward.
The assignment
This consulting assignment will start as soon as possible, and it will go on at least for three months. For the right person there is a chance that you will be recruited directly to the customer!
It is ok to work partly remote, but you will need to see your colleagues at the office either in Helsingborg or Älmhult at least one-two days every week.
The Customer - the team
You will work as a controller in a team who are strongly driven by working with the future customer meetings. Changes are a given part of the everyday work life.
Job description
Your main focus will be to navigate, from a financial perspective, the organization forward. At the same time you will secure structured follow up and learnings from what we have already done.
You have a financial background with great understanding of profit and loss, and how to steer and navigate actions, in order to affect the financial result. You will have to take important decisions in an environment with many stakeholders and partners.
Your Profile
We believe that are used to drive monthly closing, forecast and budgeting processes. You know how to create, implement and follow up action plans, budgets and goals. You are motivated by working with and through others in order to achieve set goals. You are an inspiring person and a good communicator. Preferable experiences from both financial and business controlling.
It is a big plus if you have experiences from leading others.
About Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells is part of Manpower Group and we are the global leader in accelerating careers and propelling business growth across finance, engineering, purchasing, communication and marketing. As a consultant at Jefferson Wells you will have access to a career network with thousands of colleagues within your field.
Application
We do not accept applications by e-mail. The applications will be evaluated continuously, so please send in your application as soon as possible!
Please attach your CV and apply to this position through this web page. If you have any questions regarding the position or Jefferson Wells, you are more than welcome to contact Hanna Sievert hanna.sievert@manpower.se
