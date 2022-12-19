Controller Commercial Digital
About Volvo Car Group
The future belongs to those who are empowered by a great idea and have the ability to carry it out. At Volvo Car Group, our vision is clear: "To be the world's most progressive and desired luxury car brand" by simplifying people's lives. We have bold targets when it comes to innovation, sales and customer satisfaction and to make this happen, we need talented people on board. People with passion, energy, business sense and the drive to innovate.
People that want to create the next generation Volvo cars in a global, dynamic and respectful environment. We will support you to reach your full potential. Join us on this exciting journey into the future.
What we offer
At Finance, you are part of a global team that drives business performance in order to realize the objectives set out in Volvo Cars Corporate Strategy. In cooperation with colleagues in other business units worldwide, you provide financial expertise and guidance.
Here you can push your own professional skills and develop, grow and drive change together with committed people. Right now, we are looking for a new team member to the Commercial finance team, as Controller for Commercial Digital. Come and create this new future together with us!
What you'll do
You will be part of the Business Planning and Performance Reporting team within Commercial Finance. As Controller you will be part of the management team for Commercial Digital.
Your main responsibilities include:
Setting financial targets
Steer and challenge the operation towards the fulfillment of financial targets as well as drive operational efficiency
Work continuously with actuals, outlooks and long-term business planning
Develop our digital landscape and dashboards, providing transparency on performance
Create business cases and provide holistic financial views to facilitate informed decisions in the organization
Take active part and be financial lead in various business projects
Actively identify areas for improvements and drive process development
Increasing the transparency of the Digital spending is another ongoing challenge
Do you fit the profile
We are looking for someone with a passion and skills in controlling. Experience from an IT or tech-driven organization is an advantage, but not a must. You enjoy building relationships which will enable you to become entrusted business partner and to influence decision making.
Further, you have a high level of business acumen and show strong leadership in everything you drive. This means, you know how to translate strategic decisions into financial impact and to drive informed decisions in the organization.
As a person you have a "controller mindset", i.e. have a strong drive to work proactively to help the organization to improve their financial processes and decisions. We welcome your curious personality and that you see potential in new business opportunities. Also, you know how to prioritize your work according to urgency in business and financial impacts.
You have proven ability to interpret and communicate financial information in a contextual and visual manner, together with excellent skills in both written and spoken English. Experience using and building dashboards in Power Bi as well as SAP experience is highly valued.
How to learn more and apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? Please apply for this position through this portal no later than December 18th, enclose CV and Cover letter written in English. Please note that due to GDPR we cannot accept application through e-mail. Selections will be running continuously.
If you have additional questions regarding this opportunity you are welcome to contact hiring manager Sofia Carlsson at +46-735 93 30 28. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact senior recruiter Malin Westman at malin.westman@volvocars.com
.
#LI-MW2
