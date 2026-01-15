Control System Integrator
Nexer Telescope AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-01-15
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Telescope AB i Lund
We are now looking for Control System Integrators with experience in EPICS.
Responsibilities:
Analysis and definition of requirements for different control systems
Architecture and design of control system components
Implementation and testing of control system components
Maintenance, support, and improvements of delivered components
Quality control and regulatory compliance of deliverables
Requirements:
BSc in Engineering Physics, Automation, Mechatronics, or Electrical Engineering
Experience in EPICS-based control system integration
4+ years of experience in developing, integrating and commissioning PLC based control systems
Experience in verification and validation of control systems
Excellent oral and written English skills
Good to have:
MSc in Engineering Physics, Automation, Mechatronics, or Electrical Engineering
Experience and knowledge of HMI/OPI development
Experience from working with configuration management tools, source code management tools, and version control systems (preferably git)
Experience from complex, international, technical - and/or scientific projects
Experience from collaborative electronic tools such as Jira and Confluence
Experience from working in an international environment
Knowledge of additional European languages
Please send your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-15
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Telescope AB
(org.nr 556807-2820)
Scheelevägen 16 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Arbetsplats
Telescope Services AB Jobbnummer
9687123