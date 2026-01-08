Control System Engineer
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join an open and dynamic workplace where your professional and personal growth is a top priority. As part of our team, you'll help design control systems for customer gas turbines, tackling varied tasks and enjoying flexible working hours. Whether you're just starting your engineering career or bring years of experience, you'll receive a personalized education package and a dedicated mentor to support your journey. Imagine collaborating with colleagues from around the world, developing innovative solutions, and making a real impact from day one.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Collaborate with sub project managers, mechanical, and electrical engineers to adapt turbines, auxiliaries, and control systems to customer requirements
* Lead project adaptation of control programs, design and program new technical solutions, purchase hardware/software, configure networks, and manage customer meetings, documentation, simulation, and testing
* Support workshop testing and commissioning, working through the entire project lifecycle from order start to customer handover
* Engage with a supportive work group within the control system department, sharing knowledge and ideas
* Prepare the technical scope for specific maintenance projects
What You Bring
* Engineering degree in Automation, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or similar
* Minimum 3 years' experience working with control system T3000 and/or PCS7
* Open-minded approach and ability to work professionally with international customers
* Interest in work process improvement is a plus
* Excellent English communication skills; Swedish and other languages are meritorious
* Experience in commissioning, troubleshooting, and networks is beneficial
About the Team
You'll join a diverse team of 15 professionals from around the world, united by a passion for technical excellence and mutual support. The team values collaboration, sharing solutions and ideas to build strong technical knowledge. New members benefit from an internal mentorship program, ensuring a smooth transition and ongoing development.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion, and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character-no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Ralf Samuelsson on ralf.samuelsson@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Narcissa Gvozdar Tellefsen on narcissa.tellefsen@siemens-energy.com
