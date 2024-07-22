Control System Engineer - Mechanical Drive
Siemens Energy AB / Elektronikjobb / Finspång Visa alla elektronikjobb i Finspång
2024-07-22
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join an open and dynamic workplace where professional and personal development is a priority! The group is responsible for designing the control system for our customers gas turbines, primarily for the mechanical drive. We are involved from the start of the order until customer handover.
We offer a variety of tasks, flexible working hours and excellent development opportunities, weather you are in the beginning of your professional career or already an experienced engineer. You will receive an individual education package tailored to your background and experience, along with a dedicated mentor from the department to support you in the initial stages of your journey at Siemens Energy!
How You'll Make an Impact
* Adapt control programs for both the gas turbine and compressor to meet specific project requirements, ensuring flawless operation.
* Improve, develop and program technical solutions to optimally integrate the compressor with the gas turbine
* Procure the necessary hardware and software
* Configure network settings to ensure optimal communication between the turbine and the compressor.
* Participate in customer meetings to discuss specifications, progress, and address any concerns.
* Conduct simulation and testing and provide technical support during workshop testing and commissioning.
* Collaborate with other engineering fields and teams, such as electrical and mechanical engineers and project managers.
What You Bring
* A keen interest in control systems, technology, and computers and experience working with control systems, preferably Siemens PCS7 or T3000.
* An educational background, high school or university level, with a focus on electrical/data/mechatronics or similar.
* Practical work experience in commissioning of gas turbines or with compressors and their integration with control systems and gas turbines is highly advantageous.
* Ability to handle international contacts in a professional manner. You speak and write Swedish and English fluently, with additional language skills being advantageous.
* In your work, you are structured and thorough and follow the processes defined for the role. You are a problem solver that find it easy to collaborate with colleagues and customers. You are driven, have the willingness to develop and are relatively self-reliant.
About the Team
The team you will be part of consists of 15 people from all around the world and different backgrounds. There is always someone to discuss solutions and ideas with, and we strive to support each other and build strong technical knowledge within the team.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "259772". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
8808292