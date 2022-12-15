Contracts Specialist
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Malmö Visa alla byggjobb i Malmö
2022-12-15
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB i Malmö
You will be an integral part of the Project Execution Team and work intimately with the Program, Project Management, Engineering and Procurement teams.
Municipality: Skellefteå
Brief facts about the job
Scope: Full-time
Duration: Indefinite
Form of employment: Permanent or time-limited employment
Number of jobs: 10
Qualifications
Work experience
Quantity Surveyor - 3 years' experience or more
Language
Requirement
English
Position requirements
BSc/MSc in Engineering/Quantity Surveying or Construction Management or equivalent
Minimum of 3 years' related experience
Solid related experience in all cost management areas, planning, estimating, pre-contract, post contract and final account.
Excellent communication & presentation skills.
Analytical skills
Passion and enthusiasm for project Execution, Construction and Commercials.
About the job
Exciting job offer for a Contracts Specialist to join our bold and passionate construction execution team based in Skellefteå. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-25
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
S:t Knutsväg 19 (visa karta
)
211 57 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Global Taxation Services Nordic Jobbnummer
7262360