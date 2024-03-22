Technical Market Development Manager - Advanced Materials, Innovation
2024-03-22
About the position
This position has emerged at an exciting time, presenting the successful candidate an opportunity to play a key role in our ambitious plans for further growth within the Advanced material segment. We are currently looking for an experienced technical market development manager with a background from the plastic sector in formulations and plastic processing methods. This position is part of Innovation organization, and is working with identifying and developing the future products of Perstorp. You will be part of the team Innovation - Advanced Materials & Engineered Fluids.
In this role you will identify and develop new opportunities to strengthen and further develop our product and service offerings. You respond to ideas from the field and the business and at the same realize ideas of your own. Your daily work will include running the evaluation of ideas and driving smaller projects and customer development activities. Close collaboration with the R&D lab teams, intellectual property and regulatory affairs are often needed for success in your tasks and activities, as well as stakeholder communication & presentations.
Your main tasks:
• Identify and turn market needs into development projects in close collaboration with business and customers
• Screen and develop business ideas
• Develop new and existing ranges of strategic products and expand with new solutions including both products and services
• Build and share expertise in relevant markets and keep up to date with regulatory changes
• Gain knowledge about Perstorp's unique products and chemistry and how that bring value to customers
• Generate technical marketing content to support business and sales
• Liaise with relevant European organizations, universities and key experts in the field
• Manage smaller projects and work packages according to agreed time lines and objectives
To be successful in this position you are:
• Entrepreneurial with a strong drive and motivation
• Curious with the ability to analyze and learn new products and applications
• Customer oriented with good communication skills
• Stimulated by running different types of activities at varying pace
• A team player that can work in close collaboration with customers, business, sales, R&D and marketing
Education and experiences required:
• Academic education, preferably in chemical engineering, chemistry, material science, product development or similar
• >5 years of working experience in an industrial environment with polymer formulation, compounding and processing specifically in film extrusion and injection molding
• Good understanding of PET (polyesters) manufacturing, applications and markets including recycling technologies is a merit
• Experience from product development, upscaling and commercialization of intermediate and final plastic products
Other information
This position will be based in Perstorp, Sweden, and will require travelling.
For more information about the position, please contact recruiting manager Linda Zellner, Innovation - Advanced Materials & Engineered Fluids, by e-mail at: linda.zellner@perstorp.com
or on +46(0)734 27 49 27
Welcome with your application as soon as possible but no later than 21st of April 2024. We will conduct interviews continuously during the application process and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
About Perstorp
Perstorp believes in improving everyday life - making it safer, more convenient and more environmentally sound for billions of people all over the world. As a world leading specialty chemicals company, our innovations provide essential properties for products used every day and everywhere. You'll find us all the way from your car and mobile phone to towering wind turbines and the local dairy farm. Simply put, we work to make good products even better, with a clear sustainability agenda.
Founded in Sweden in 1881, Perstorp's focused innovation builds on more than 135 years of experience, representing a complete chain of solutions in organic chemistry, process technology and application development. Perstorp Group is since October 2022 a wholly-owned subsidiary of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG), Malaysia 's leading integrated chemicals provider and part of PETRONAS Group.
Learn more at www.perstorp.com
