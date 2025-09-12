Contracts Manager

Eccoci AB / Controllerjobb / Boden
2025-09-12


Are you highly organised with a solid background in contract management and stakeholder coordination? We are seeking a dedicated Contracts Manager to join our growing team and be responsible for overseeing all aspects of contract negotiation, administration, and compliance within our dynamic company.
About the Contracts Manager RoleAs a Contracts Manager, you will play a key part in ensuring that our agreements with consultants, business partners, clients and suppliers are robust, compliant, and handled with diligence. You will be the point of contact for all contract-related matters, working across teams to drive best practices and excellent service delivery. Your role will be vital in supporting both new business initiatives and ongoing company projects.
Main Responsibilities - Contract Administration & Compliance Drafting, reviewing, negotiating, and executing a variety of commercial contracts and service agreements
Managing the full contract lifecycle, from creation and execution to renewal and termination
Ensuring compliance with company policies, industry standards, and relevant legislation
Maintaining accurate contract records and documentation in our systems
Acting as the central point of contact for all contract queries and amendments
Liaising with legal advisors to mitigate contractual risks and resolve disputes where necessary
Identifying opportunities to improve contract processes and supporting process automation projects
Providing guidance and support to internal stakeholders on contractual matters
Supporting tenders, bids, and proposals with contract expertise
Key Skills & Experience for a Contracts Manager Previous experience in contract management, legal administration or a similar commercial function
Excellent attention to detail and strong organisational skills
Ability to interpret and apply contract terms, legal documentation, and compliance requirements
Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities - able to work well across diverse teams
Proficient with digital contract management systems and common office applications
Ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines independently
Business-level fluency in both English and Swedish (spoken and written)
Experience in industries such as consultancy, professional services, or technology is beneficial

