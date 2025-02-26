Contract Manager to Axis Communications
2025-02-26
Do you have experience reading and reviewing contracts and thrive in a company where you get to work in cross-functional collaborations in an international context? We are now looking for a driven, service-minded and detail-oriented Contract Manager to join Axis in Lund. We are working with ongoing selection. Welcome with your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Contract Manager at Axis, you play a central role, where you will manage and review technical contracts, primarily within IT and software, and work closely with our legal department. To provide more detail, here are some of the primary responsibilities and tasks that come with the role:
• Contract review and management: You will be responsible for carefully reviewing and managing contracts related to suppliers and system software.
• Advice and support: You will support managers and senior engineers in understanding and interpreting contracts. You will act as a support to help them make the right contractual decisions in their projects.
• Proposals and changes to contracts: You will be able to identify potential improvements or changes to existing contracts and propose them to the relevant parties.
• Coordination with the legal department: Some contracts require approval from the legal department, where you ensure that all legal aspects are correctly handled.
• Proactive problem-solving: The role involves being an educational and service-minded individual who ensures that all parties understand the complex aspects of contracts and helps drive projects forward effectively.
New Business
New Business is a group within Axis that focuses on ideas outside the Network Video area. The group operate within the development of products in the new product areas; Audio, Access Control and Intercom.
Why choose Axis?
1. Innovative work environment - At Axis, you have the opportunity to work with some of the world's most advanced security solutions and IT systems.
2. Global opportunities - Axis is a global company with offices worldwide, providing you with the chance to grow and collaborate in an international environment.
3. Development and career - We value personal and professional development and offer continuous opportunities to grow within the company.
4. Inclusive culture - We believe in diversity and inclusive work environments where all employees can contribute and feel valued.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Holds a law degree at the bachelor's level or higher, preferably with a master's in a relevant field
• Has 2-3 years of experience handling and reviewing contracts, preferably within technology, IT or software
• Is fluent in both Swedish and English, both spoken and written
A strong emphasis in this process will be placed on your motivation for the position and your personal qualities. To thrive and perform well in the role, we see that you are proactive, detail-oriented and service-minded. You have an interest in interacting with others and possess excellent communication and collaboration skills. Additionally, you are skilled at navigating a larger organization and achieving results through cross-functional teamwork.
Other information
• Start: Immediate, as agreed
• Scope: Full-time
• Location: Gränden 1, Lund
• About the assignment: Initially, you will be employed by Academic Work, with good opportunities for extension/permanent recruitment, provided that both parties are satisfied, as this is a long-term position
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Axis here! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
