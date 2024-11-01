Contract Manager
We have a strong vision for how we want to interact with markets, partners, suppliers and society as we seek to build best-in-class procurement and contracting capability. We are strengthening our Contracts Team with a Contract Manager to work closely with our technical execution and procurement teams to achieve the best possible results in contract negotiation and risk management.
You will be across commercial, technical and tactical aspects of our contracts, maintaining an overview, and be able to consider the perspectives of a wide range of stakeholders. You will have a systematic approach, working with confidence and foresight, whilst searching for the best solutions together in a team, respecting different attitudes, points of view and cultures.
Responsibilities:
• First point of contact for all business contract-related enquiries; clarification of all contract-related issues before and after conclusion of the contract
• Overall contract project management responsibility for your area implementing short interval control on the contractors.
• Development of negotiation strategies with cross functional negotiation team, leading complex contract negotiations, strategic projects and customer meetings for equipment supply
• Transfer your experience from contract knowledge and concluded contract projects to consult the procurement and technical team to improve contract concepts and business models
• Identifying and assessing risk-related areas during the contract negotiation and life cycle with the required internal counterparts
Qualifications & Experience:
• A degree in engineering, economics or law or equivalent
• Experience in project management, including functional experience in contract management
• A confident and competent conduct in complex negotiations
• Experience in working with cross-functional and global multi-cultural teams as well as an ability to engage and influence decision makers at all hierarchical levels
• Enjoy working with contracts and contract content as well as well honed presentation skills
• The ability to find compromises with all relevant stakeholders in complex technical and legal matters
• Strong business focus, solution and problem-solving oriented with ability to assess contractual topics
• Dedicated negotiator experienced in complex client scenarios with strong influencing skills
• Fluent in written and spoken English
