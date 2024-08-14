Contract Manager
2024-08-14
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. To make that happen we need the best to join our in-house Engineering, Procurement & Construction Management (EPCM) team. We are now looking for a Contract Manager to join our fantastic team - come be a part of an exciting journey together with us!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Few industries offer as great opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you are also contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
Our mission is to build a "First in class" Gigafactory that transforms Volvo Cars into a full EV (Electric Vehicle) manufacturer - using the most sustainable and innovative methods in construction, whilst achieving the highest level of trust with all service providers to perform the safest, fastest, cost-effective and excellent quality of craftsmanship project in the industry. If you are experienced within Contract management from very large projects, this is an advantage for you!
About the role
- Responsible for establishing and standardizing contracts with appendices and other templates relevant for procurement
- Responsible for negotiating and administrating change orders
- Act as the main connection between Procurement and Project controls
- Administer contracts towards final acceptance and final accounts
- Responsible for setting routines connected to administrating contracts
Your profile
In your previous professional work, you have experience from contract management activities preferably in the construction industry or large industrial projects including change order negotiation and administration, developing structure and instructions for contract management. You have worked in a multi-cultural environment with suppliers and colleagues from all over the world.
Education and experience
-
Minimum of 5 years relevant experience
-
BSc or MSc degree in relevant field
-
Preferably knowledge in General Conditions of Contract for Building, Civil Engineering Works, Building Services, as well as for electrical/mechanical equipment and installations e.g AB 04, ABT 06, ABK 09
-
Local awareness and knowledge about Swedish (Scandinavian) procurement procedures. Experience from Swedish construction or industrial sites is preferred
- Relevant education or equivalent work experience
Specific skills
- Excellent English written and oral skills
- Valuable if you have worked in multi-cultural environment
- Highly organized and results driven
- Proactive in solving problems and anticipating/avoiding schedule slips
- Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
- Passionate and purpose driven - we enable the future of energy
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
