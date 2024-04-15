Contract Manager
2024-04-15
WirelessCar's JourneyTo give people the freedom to move in a safer, more sustainable and smart way, more sharable, connected and software-loaded cars are needed. That's why we aim to accelerate the digital transformation in the automotive industry and in the next few years infuse over 100 million cars with digital services that turn car data to smart mobility! Join our ride and get in the driver's seat to realize this together with customers like Volkswagen, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover!We are looking for a Contract Manager
Do you like to be involved in a strategic blend of contractual oversight, business acumen, and technical understanding?
We are seeking a Contract Manager to join our dynamic Key Account Manager team. The Contract Manager will play a critical role in managing all aspects of contracts between KAM and our clients.
This is an excellent opportunity for you as a detail-oriented professional with strong negotiation skills and a solid understanding of contract management principles. Here you will ensure that contracts facilitate the company's innovation and growth and operationally focus on dealing with agreements day by day, using legal guidance and collaboration asneeded.
The need is primarily for one specific customer account but additionallysupporting other existing and new customer accountstogether with general process improvement.We offer you
High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment
Generous health & well-being package with regular health checks and possibility to lease-a-bike, and breakfast every week
Flat organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; at WirelessCar, you are not just a number
Work-life balance and free access to the gym at the Gothenburg office
Tech fund where you pick your choice of tech tools
Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace
Key Responsibilities
Manage the entire lifecycle of agreements with WirelessCar's customers including initiation, negotiation, execution, renewals, amendments and termination
Develop, advise, implement and maintain a contract management system and process to track contract statuses, key milestones, obligations, and documentation
Monitor and ensure compliance with contractual obligations. Address compliance issues proactively to prevent legal disputes
Identify, evaluate, and mitigate contractual and operational risks
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including legal, finance, product management,sales, and the delivery organization, e.g. to ensure alignment and compliance.
Serve as the main point of contact for contract-related inquiries from internal and external stakeholders
We Believe That You Bring
Experience incontract management principles, legal terminology, and compliance requirements, preferably from the automotive or software sectors
Familiarity with software licensing, intellectual property rights, and industry standards
Business acumen with a grasp of contract law and the business implications of contractual agreements
Ability to balance legal risks with business opportunities
Proven negotiation skills with the ability to communicate complex legal and technical concepts clearly to important stakeholders
Strong organizational and project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple contracts and deadlines simultaneously
Analytical and problem-solving skills, with a proactive approach
To join our journey
WirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warmhearted people from all over the world. You will get the freedom to lead your own work and inspire others, to move into new technologies, to move into the organization and to work flexibly. Both internally and externally empowering smart, sustainable movement is our quest on our way to the destination.Recruitment process
At WirelessCar we believe in a Hybrid Remote work setup. The work location is in the Gothenburg region and this employment is just for work set-up in Sweden.
We use ongoing selection for this recruitment, which means that we interview candidates before the final application deadline, which is April 24th.
