Contract Manager
2023-08-21
As part of our team, you get the opportunity to develop the Group procurement function in a fast-growing company. You also get the chance to grow both personally as well as in your role in a dynamic and multicultural environment with operations in six countries.
Hi, my name is Jenny Dahl and I am Head of Sourcing & Supplier Management. I believe in training the right person for the right things. This means I will make sure you get a good onboarding, and I will stick around as long as you need, to get into the role well."
What does a Contract Manager do at Dustin
As our new Contract Manager, you will be given the training and autonomy to manage the contracting phase of our procurement process as part of the overall Supplier Management process to implement the best possible supplier contract for the business. You will get the chance to work with many areas of the organisation and many types of procurement contracts from indirect to direct procurement.
Supplier management at Dustin is a set of pre-defined activities used to qualify, contract, segment, monitor, and manage suppliers, both direct and indirect. One key area in this process is contracting our suppliers. Therefore, your tasks will include, but are not limited to:
• Systematically manage contract creation, execution, and analysis to maximize financial and operational performance and minimize risk
• Craft, evaluate, negotiate, and execute a variety of different contracts covering one or more supplier categories
• Create and maintain relationships with suppliers and serve as the singular point of contact for matters concerning contracts
• Monitor contracts and propose close-out, extension, or renewal according to what's best for the company
• Solve any contract-related problems that may arise with other parties and internally
• Give relevant guidance to the business in areas relating to the above with Dustin's best interest in mind
You are given continuous opportunities for development and will have a knowledgeable team around you. They all strive for a friendly and supportive culture and enjoy sharing their knowledge, reaching common goals, and connecting over a Fika.
This is what you'll get
We believe we offer so much more than what benefits on a list can say. But you won't know that until you join us. So we will still want to list a few:
• 20% discount on memberships at SATS and an annual wellness allowance
• A one-time home office allowance of 3500 to buy home office equipment
• Collective Agreement, including good pension plans, parental pay, and insurance
• Employee discount for products through our Dustin webshop
• A flexible work life where we embrace the mix of working digitally and from the office
• Bring your dog! - we have an office area specifically for you and your best friend
At Dustin, we prioritise personal development and growth through individualised plans and access to our Dustin Academy, in addition to promoting a healthy lifestyle through our Dustin Movement activities.
Still curious? Read more on our career page here https://www.dustingroup.com/en/careers
What you bring
To be successful in this role, the following is required:
• Experience working with contract management both in theory and practice
• A good understanding of applied contractual law and reviewing terms, and an understanding of what that means in an organisation
• Worked in the Nordic and Benelux markets within procurement
• Previously negotiated and evaluated contracts, including data processing agreements
• Excellent communication skills to translate business needs into contract requirements, understand and communicate what we are buying to stakeholders
• It is required that you can read, write, and speak English to negotiate, review and communicate contracts
We believe our colleagues are the key reason for our positive development. And we believe our development is what gives you the possibility to grow. That is why we can promise you one thing:
You keep us moving. We keep you moving.
Our Recruitment Process
We value and embrace differences in background and perspective, so even if you are not a 100% match for this role, we encourage you to apply!
We expect to take the following steps in the recruitment process:
• Competency Assessment and Cognitive Test
• Telephone screening w. Talent Acquisition Partner, Janni Wissing Nielsen
• 1st interview w. Supplier Management Specialist, Anna Carlstedt
• 2nd interview w. Hiring Manager, Jenny Dahl
• References
• Starting date will be decided in agreement with the final candidate
It is our goal as a company to ensure a truly inclusive culture. We anonymise all applications and only screen based on experience, skills, a competency assessment, and a cognitive test. We do this to ensure a process without (unconscious) bias of recruiters and managers.
We screen and evaluate candidates on an ongoing basis and close the job when we have the right person for the role. Therefore, we do not have an application deadline.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact the talent acquisition partner Janni Wissing Nielsen by email: janni.wissingnielsen@dustin.dk
