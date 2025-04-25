Contract Manager - Operations to Axis Communications
2025-04-25
Do you thrive in a workplace where collaboration is key? Do you have strong self-leadership skills and enjoys working with a broad range of stakeholders? If yes, then this could be something for you! We are now looking for a Contract Manager-Operations to join our team in Lund.
Your future team
You will be part of Operations Development, a team with diverse expertise spanning digitalization, analytics, and innovation. However, your network will extend far beyond this team, collaborating closely with Sourcing, Manufacturing, Legal, and IT.
Your role as a Contract Manager
As Contract Manager in Operations, you will take on a dynamic and multifaceted role. At times, you will be hands-on, reviewing contracts and assessing risks. In other instances, you will act as an advisor to the organization, providing guidance on contractual matters. In some cases, you will manage the entire process from drafting new agreements to overseeing their execution. You will work closely with the line organization and collaborate frequently with our Legal Department and IT Governance.
Work tasks
• Provide support in contract analysis, take on a project-leading role for strategic contracts, negotiating commercial parts and communicating contract changes.
• Maintain and manage our standard framework agreements and policies, such as General Purchase Agreements and Code of Conduct.
• Lead workshops and training sessions to enhance contract knowledge and ensure compliance.
• Manage the Operations' agreement repository, including administrative tasks.
A proactive, detail-oriented and collaborative individual who enjoys working with a broad range of stakeholders while driving the contract process forward. You have strong self-leadership skills and the ability to work independently, as you will be the sole Contract Manager within Operations. You are structured and take a pragmatic, risk-based approach. You quickly learn to distinguish between "good enough" and what requires further refinement.
Axis is on an exciting growth journey, and this role is relatively new, meaning you will have the opportunity to shape and develop our contract management processes together with the internal stakeholders.
We love for you to have
• Strong experience within procurement of software, systems, and IT-related contracts, including data protection, licensing structures, and risk assessment.
• At least 5 years documented experience in commercial contract management.
• Likely background as an experienced purchaser or legal counsel, holding a relevant university degree.
• Excellent proficiency in English and good proficiency in Swedish, both spoken and written.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
