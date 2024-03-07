Contract Management Specialist to BMW Financial Services
2024-03-07
We are now looking for a Contract Management Specialist to one of the world 's most leading manufacturers of cars and motorcycles - the BMW Group. Everyone who works within the BMW Group is proud to be able to deliver cars, financial services and customer experiences with the highest quality. Customers all over the world are proud to drive a BMW. Do you also want to be proud? Share your passion for Customer Interaction Services!
What awaits you?
As a Contract Management Specialist you will be responsible to handle all changes related to active contracts. You will be part of a team that handles all financial and non-financial changes for both Alphabet and Retail Finance customers in the Nordics. You will be part of a new established team and take an active part of defining the processes for the future for contract management.
Your main tasks will be;
• Daily interaction with customers and deliver an extraordinary customer service, which contain handling of incoming request from customers related to contract management.
• Maintain and develop current processes related to financial and non-financial changes - such as prolongation, kilometer change and driver change.
• Take active part in defining new processes for contract management and keep the customer-oriented centric approach.
• Take responsibility for the customer journey within contract management.
• Daily collaboration with various stakeholders and BMWs external CIC provider.
What should you bring along?
• Bachelor degree in business administration or similar education
• 2-3 years of experience from a customer interaction position, preferable from the car industry or leasing company
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
• Basic Excel knowledge
To be successful in this role you need to be outgoing and appreciate interaction with customers. You are a team player and curious for new task and responsibilities. You also need to be a reliable and structured person that easily create trust in the many interactions with customers. We expect that you on a daily basic fulfill BMW customers expectations and deliver premium services throughout the whole lifecycle of the contract.
What does it mean to work for BMW Financial Services?
It takes a team with exceptional interpersonal skills and a can-do attitude to deliver great service. People who are always prepared to go the extra smile to find solutions that satisfy the needs of our customers and business. People who want to place themselves optimally to develop their capabilities. So if you enjoy a culture of open exchange and mutual trust, and you 'd like to take on a fast-paced role within a highly motivated team, join us in driving the future of personalized financial services.
Further information
The position is located at BMW 's Nordic head office in Sollentuna / Silverdal. The premises are modern and include a lunch restaurant as well as access to a gym. You will be hired as a consultant through Jurek Talents. The position is full-time, starting immediately or by other agreement.
Are you looking for an exciting challenge? Read more about BMW and your future career; https://www.bmwgroup.jobs/nordics/en.html?abc
