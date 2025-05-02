Continuous Improvement (CI) & Process Engineer
2025-05-02
Are You Ready to Make It Happen at Mondelz International?
Join our Mission to Lead the Future of Snacking. Make It Uniquely Yours.
The Continuous Improvement & Process Engineer will play an important role in the department, maintaining systems and performing tasks and activities that support our continuous improvement (CI) processes and culture. You own loss intelligence, contribute with loss eradication, promote IL6S progress and coach the team developing CI/IL6S capabilities at all levels.
How you will contribute
You will:
Own loss management for your line, supporting operations and driving CI activities on daily bases.
Provide training on CI and IL6S tools and techniques. You will also help your department follow our established daily management system (DMS).
Facilitate root-cause analysis and problem-solving activities, to address identified losses and departmental KPI scorecard gaps, levering on IL6s tools.
Establish new work standards to sustain improvement.
Continuous coaching on IL6S, CI tools and new work standards resulting from CI activities.
What you will bring
A desire to drive your future and accelerate your career and the following experience and knowledge:
Relevant education or some equivalent work experience.
Experience working with food production or in a similar industry would be an advantage
CI and high-performance work systems experience
Strong facilitation and communication skills to support team discussions on CI activities
Application of lean and/or TPM tools in a factory or operations environment
Ability to manipulate and validate data in manual and automated systems
Proficient user of Excel and other data analytics tools
Organized and disciplined to support and educate on the DMS and Il6S work processes
Logical and structured thinking to extract insights from data
Team player
Fluent in Swedish and English language
