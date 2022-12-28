Content Specialist
To Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions, we're now looking for a Content Specialist, an experienced and dedicated team player who wants to be part of building something new and who thrives in breaking new ground in a digital arena. So, If you want to be part of a start-up environment at a global company that 's been an employer to trust for almost two centuries - keep reading!
This is a unique opportunity to join us on a journey where communication plays a central part in succeeding in our business strategy. Do you have a strategic mindset and excel in hands-on content creation? Eager and well equipped for creating inspiring and to the point content through engaging storytelling? Great - you should work with us!
About Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions
Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions (SMF) is on an exciting growth journey, building the new digital era of manufacturing. We have the know-how and innovative mindset to develop ideas into pioneering tech solutions and are ready to lead this work - raise the bar higher - and enforce our position as a top industrial player for digital manufacturing solutions. SMF is a business area segment within Sandvik Group with around 1 900 people worldwide incorporating offerings within the areas of Design & Planning Automation, Additive Manufacturing and Industrial Metrology. Our ambition is to grow the business to 6 billion SEK by 2025 through organic and acquisitional growth.
What the role involves
When entering this role, you're part of a whole new team with a common aim to develop, plan, implement and execute a brand and communication strategy for SMF. The ambition is clear - with our unique market position, where we have been part of the industry we serve for 160 years, our ambition is to position us as the leader in digitalization in manufacturing and shape new markets. By using your previous experience, you create a communication concept from the very ground where compelling content in storytelling, copywriting, images, films, and visuals aims to attract relevant stakeholders and build the brand consistently. You're interacting with agencies, sketching out the content and PR plan, and developing it to reflect our values and DNA.
We offer you a dynamic team that holds a diverse set of responsibilities where we strive for operational excellence and good ROI. You ensure a strong brand reputation and consider the business needs and how the communication contributes to the bigger objectives. As the SMF communication function is new, you take part in developing the working methods regarding communications at SMF - and you have a great opportunity to shape your own role. You collaborate closely in the team, supporting and engaging in each other's topics to succeed with the mission together.
You report to the Vice President and Head of Communication at SMF, and you're based at Gasverket in Stockholm. We offer the possibility to work remotely 2-3 days a week. Some flexibility is required to support our global organization with its different time zones.
What we're looking for in you
We're particularly looking for team players - people who enjoy collaboration and achieving great results with others - who still have the drive to work independently and take own initiatives. You navigate well in the organization and collaborate across both the Business Area segment, Divisions and our Business Units. Together we keep our ears to the ground and ensure we stay up to date with the latest trends in communication. Working in a global environment calls for fluency in verbal and written English.
To thrive and succeed you preferably have:
A passion for storytelling and content creation.
An understanding of target audiences' needs and can create tailored multimedia content such as images and short videos that drives brand awareness.
Knowledge of different social platforms and understanding the basics of SEO techniques.
The ability to write organic and optimized engaging copy for social media posts and web pages.
Several years of experience in strategic and operative content creation in international B2B organizations.
A keen interest for new technologies and digitalization of the manufacturing industry.
A degree in Journalism, Communications, Marketing or equivalent.
Skills in digital tools - particularly the Adobe Creative Suite, PowerPoint and Microsoft 365.
Together with the things mentioned above - we really appreciate your soft skills that 's characterized by your curious and humble approach. By being an efficient communicator you embrace the organizations all parts and build genuine networks. Your analytical mind makes it easy for you to map out our stakeholders and their needs, and you set strategies for how to best reach each target group through engaging content. You absorb relevant information and keep up with trending topics, in order to produce engaging and timely content. With the users' experience in mind, you constantly searching for more efficient and creative ways to attract our targets and encourage us to think outside the box!
Our Sandvik culture
Sandvik is a global high-tech engineering group with a decentralized way of working and a culture were focusing on customer value, innovation, fair play, continuous improvements and strong performance are encouraged. Learn more about our business by visiting or website, LinkedIn or Facebook.
Application
Please send your application no later than November 30, 2022. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0048296).
As we aim for an open and fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. Shortly after the last application date, you'll therefore be asked to take a personality and logic ability test.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Sandra Anderstedt, recruiting manager, +46 (0)26 26 65 84
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)26 26 66 59
Kerstin Norlén, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 42 83
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 19 84
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
