Content Manager
2024-07-09
Job Title: Content Manager
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are You a Content Wizard Ready to Shape the Digital Landscape Together with Us?
Do you live and breathe content? Are you the maestro of words, with a knack for creating engaging and compelling stories? If you've got a passion for crafting content that captivates, educates, and converts, then we want YOU on our team!
Here at Volvo Construction Equipment, we are driven by the idea that with imagination, hard work, and technological innovation, we will lead the way towards developing a world that is cleaner, smarter, and more connected. It 's up to us! We believe in a sustainable future, and with the global construction industry as our arena, we work together with our customers to turn this belief into a reality for people everywhere. That is our purpose, change starts here with me and you.
Who We're Looking For:
Do you have a proven track record in content creation and management for digital channels?
Are you a strategic thinker who can align content with business goals?
Can you juggle multiple projects and deadlines with ease?
Do you thrive in a collaborative environment, working seamlessly with subject matter experts, marketeers, and communicators?
Your Mission, Should You Be Selected and Choose to Accept:
As our Content Manager, you'll be the heartbeat of our content strategy, responsible for:
Crafting and Curating: Develop and oversee the creation of high-quality, engaging content across all platforms (web, social media, and more).
Strategy & Planning: Design and implement content strategies that align with our business objectives and resonate with our audience.
SEO Savvy: Optimize content for search engines to increase organic traffic and boost visibility.
Analytics: Monitor and analyze content performance, using data to inform and refine our strategies.
Team Player: Collaborate with our product and marketing teams to ensure a cohesive and unified brand voice.
What You'll Bring to the Table:
Excellent writing and editing skills.
Strong understanding of content marketing principles and SEO best practices.
Experience with content management systems (CMS) and analytics tools.
Creative mindset with an eye for detail.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
Experience to use AI and curiosity to explore new tools to create great content
Why You'll Love Working With Us:
Innovative Environment: Be part of a forward-thinking company where your ideas matter.
Growth Opportunities: We invest in your personal and professional development.
Vibrant Culture: Join a diverse team that celebrates creativity and collaboration.
Ready to take the next step in your content career in a company like Volvo? Don't just tell stories-create the future with us!
Apply now and let's write the next chapter together. Last application day 18th of August.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow. Så ansöker du
