Content Editor to to global appliance company!
2024-06-11
Do you have a strong editorial background and are looking for a great opportunity during the summer? Do you want to create content for the intranet and maintaining existing content? Look no further! On the behalf of our client we are now searching for a Content Editor.
Our client provides consumers with holistic experiences made up of Products, Accessories, Consumables, Services, and Software, that can make a positive impact in their lives and to the planet.
On the behaf of our Client we are now seeking a part time Content Editor with native-level writing and editing skills in English. As a Content Editor you will support the Group Editorial and Employee Communications team. Work will include creating content for the intranet and maintaining existing content.
This is a staffing assignment via Academic Work with an immediate start. You will work 50% and the assignment is expected to end in september 20th.
Work tasks
• Edit, organize and maintain content on intranet and SharePoint information sites.
• Create new content based on briefs.
• Strong editorial background and proofreading skills.
• Strong content organizational skills.
• Experience adhering to editorial style guides.
• Excellent communication skills, both written and spoken.
• Comfortable with frequent cross-functional contact.
• English at native level is a must.
• Experience with digital editorial publishing systems (CMS) and intranets.
• Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite is a plus.
