Content Editor needed for a client in Solna!
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Strängnäs
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-09-01Arbetsuppgifter
This interesting role involves working with various types of content such as text and images, making edits and publishing the content on the website, and creating basic models in the client's content management system.
Job Assignments
• Tailor content to specific channels and target audiences
• Modify content to align with SEO strategies and best practices
• Make sure that SAS digital channels comply with accessibility guidelines and regulations
• Oversee the relationships with localization partners and reviewers, making sure that translations are of high quality and delivered on time
• Work together with the CMS specialist to create a content structure and establish efficient workflows in the CMS
• Redefine content according to user input, usability trials, and data analysis to improve the rate at which users take desired actions and their overall satisfaction
• Maintain a cohesive brand message and facilitate clear communication across all SAS digital platforms
• Work together with different departments to maintain a consistent and engaging message across all channels
• Promote the adoption of new content technologies and foster a culture of growth within the content community at SAS
Requirements
The client would like you to have experience in the following fields:
• Generating and developing various types of content, including text and images, as well as editing and publishing this content. Additionally, experience creating simplified models
• Improving content based on user input, conducting usability tests, and analyzing data to boost conversion rates and enhance user satisfaction
• Modifying the content according to the channel and target group
• Adapting content according to SEO tactics and optimal methods
• Used to working with different stakeholders
• Brand messaging
• Propelling transformation in work methods, speeding up advancements in contemporary content technologies
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
• Workload availability of either 50% or 100%
• Possibility to be present physically at the location for a minimum of two days each week
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: ASAP/2023-09-11
End of the assignment: 2024-09-13
Workload: 50% or 100%
Location: Solna/Remote
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "395". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11 Jobbnummer
8080316