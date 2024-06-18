Content Creator (Trivia & Quiz)
2024-06-18
Are you passionate about creating a great gaming experience and developing a scalable product? Come help us build the best geography games! You will be a part of a team with huge impact, shaping the game experience for our amazing 70 million players.
At GeoGuessr we do more than create games, since 2013 we have crafted a game that turns the world into a playground for the curious and knowledge-hungry. During the last couple of years we have focused on building an incredible team, now over 50 people, and craft new ways for our dedicated players to experience our fantastic geography games. GeoGuessr is widely played all around the world and have a large and dedicated community.
Who are you? Are you the friend with the crazy amounts of knowledge and facts? The geography nerd who always had a passion for maps and discover new places. Can you name most of the historic events that took place during the last century, but also know who top the charts on Spotify this year? Is it your task to create the quiz for the party? Then continue reading!
Today you are perhaps working as a journalist, copy writer, teacher or have studied something similar.
The role At GeoGuessr we explore the world together with our players by creating trivia and quizzes that is fun to play. To do that we take an interest in world events and international news, geography, history, and culture. We aim to deliver a game experience where our players can take part in all the wonders there is to learn, know and discover about our world. Therefore, you need a be a knowledge-hungry person with keen interest in all the above.You know how to write in the right tone of voice and have the ambition to further develop the content we create.
Main responsibilities:
Plan, research and ideation for our timely quiz calendar.
Write and develop content for our trivia and geography games.
Follow up and evaluate the quizzes and trivia you have created.
Evolve the content further to create an even better experience for our players.
We hope that you'll bring:
2-3 years of relevant experience writing, content creating or the equivalent.
You are motivated and take ownership. Meaning; you set goals, develop within your field, and produce qualitative content in a high pace.
You are a true team player.
Your care about our players and want to create the best player experience ever.
You get energy from a changing environment.
You have excellent knowledge of written English.It is also nice if you have:
A secondary language (ex. German, French, Spanish or Polish, etc).
Experience from the game or entertainment industry.
A formal writing education.
(Content Creators exists in many forms, please note that this is not a Social Media role. We work with creating content for our game).
Wait, there's more!We're offering a package of perks to keep you charged up and ready to create wonders:
Daily breakfast and lunch at the office.
6 weeks of vacation + 3 extra days off, for a well-deserved rest.
Pension and insurance as per ITP1 guidelines.
50,000 SEK education benefit.
5,000 SEK wellness allowance.
A high energy and very much alive office.
We encourage exercise during working hours. We provide a large selection of snacks and drinks for recovery. A home to simply enjoy.This role is based in Stockholm where we have invested in creating our unique home at Katarinavägen 17, in the glass house by Slussen.
