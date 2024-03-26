Content creator
Content creator at Koenigsegg Automotive
As a Content Creator at Koenigsegg, you will play a pivotal role in bringing our extraordinary automotive brand to life through compelling and visually stunning content. Your creative process will be instrumental in crafting engaging stories, capturing breathtaking visuals, and showcasing the innovation and excellence that define Koenigsegg. This role is crucial in elevating our brand presence across various digital platforms and beyond.
Duties & Responsibilities
Content Creation:
- Develop visually appealing and engaging multimedia content, including videos, images, and written pieces.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to conceptualize and execute content that aligns with brand objectives.
Digital Platforms Management:
- Manage and curate content for digital platforms, including the website, social media, and other online channels.
- Ensure consistent brand representation across all content.
Storytelling:
- Craft compelling narratives that highlight the unique features, craftsmanship, and innovation behind Koenigsegg vehicles.
- Collaborate with the marketing team to align content with ongoing campaigns and initiatives.
Visual Production:
- Coordinate and oversee the production of high-quality visual assets, ensuring they meet brand standards.
- Participate in photo shoots and video productions, directing content creation efforts.
Audience Engagement:
- Monitor and respond to audience engagement with content, fostering meaningful interactions.
- Stay informed about industry trends and audience preferences to adapt content strategies.
To succeed in this role, you should have:
- Proven experience as a content creator, preferably in the automotive or luxury sector.
- Proficient in multimedia content creation tools and software.
- Strong understanding of digital marketing and social media platforms.
- Passion for automotive and technological innovation.
While not a mandatory requirement, exceptional storytelling and creative writing skills are highly meritorious for this role.
Availability
- Immediately / According to agreement
- Full time
- Normal working hours 40 h/week, some overtime may occur.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
