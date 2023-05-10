Content/Campaign Creator - Exciting assignment 50%
2023-05-10
We are now looking for a Content/Campaign creator for one of our customers (a company in telecommunication) web and app interfaces working half time (50%).
About the role
As Copywriter/Content creator you will be responsible for all communication visible online aimed at both existing and potential customers. You will also be the one managing our products, ensuring pricing and offers are up to date, adding content for said products and working closely with our commercial business unit. You have a passion for written language and the capability to express yourself in versatile ways while adhering to the brand language. A large part of the challenge lies in having responsibility both within our e-commerce and self-service user journey and balancing this work. You will work closely with several different stakeholders throughout the company - commercial, digital PM, customer operations and marketing - everyone with an attitude where anything is possible, which we see that you also have!
Responsibilities include
Tight collaboration with both Product Managers as well as commercial team
Use copywriting and content as a tool to attract, convert and retain consumers
Creating campaign pages, updating pricing and content, optimizing SEO
Adhering to Comviq tonality throughout all content and ensuring a consistent voice
Develop new ideas and proposals for the customer experience and customer journeys
To be successful in the role we believe you have/are
Have a degree or/and experience in copywriting, creative writing or similar
Worked with Contentful (CRM system) and Photoshop is a plus
An organized and proactive mindset
A team player who likes to collaborate with other team to achieve results
Creative and passionate about creating engaging content
Prestigeless as a person with a positive mindset
Customer-centric approach interested in customer journeys with focus on creating converting content
The team
You will work as Copywriter/Content Creator in our Digital Product Management team within theProduct and Digital department. The Digital Product Management department is responsible for delivering great CX for our customers while delivering on our internal goals. We are responsible for all the customers interactions online. The team consists of Product managers and Content managers.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
The assignment is 50% and for a period of ASAP - 2023.12.31, with possible extension.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-27
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), http://digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Klara Eidhagen klara.eidhagen@digitalenta.se
7762212