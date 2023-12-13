Consumer Research Manager to Skruf
The Place AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The Place AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
The Place är ett rekryteringsföretag och en Worklife Partner, en plats för våra kunder och kandidater att växa på för att stärka sin affär och karriär. Vi är verksamma inom kompetensområdena Ekonomi, Administration, HR, Logistik, IT och Kommunikation och brinner för att matcha rätt kompetens med rätt företag och att skapa ett positivt arbetsliv för såväl kunder som medarbetare.
Are you an experienced Research Manager with project management skills and knowledge of best practice methodology for market research in the FMCG industry? If you want to continue your career within a fun and dynamic company that is growing globally - continue reading and send in your application today!
About the role as Consumer Research Manager
You will have a key functional role in Skrufs organization since you will be responsible for the end-to-end delivery of consumer insights for the Nordics Cluster, the Oral Nicotine Delivery (OND) Category and markets located within. These insights will guide the organization on strategic decisions regarding product development - and launches, target markets etc. You will collaborate with internal stakeholders such as the OND Insights, Next Generation Products (NGP) Insights, Marketing, and external research partner agencies. You will make sure to understand the needs, preferences, motivations, and behaviours of the consumer by gathering and analysing primary, secondary and tertiary data through research to uncover valuable and actionable information.
In short, your responsibility will be to set up research targets, give feedback on the actual surveys, gather and analyse the data. After which, you will translate and highlight useful information into actionable insights, deliver presentations, brief internal stakeholders and develop strategic recommendations that would contribute to the organization 's business goals.
Your closest colleagues will be the insights team consisting of 8 people based in Sweden and Norway, reporting to the Head of OND and Nordics Cluster Insights.
You will be expected to attend seminars, conferences and meetings, so occasional travel will occur, about once a month.
Your main tasks
* Connecting the dots between different data & insights sources to provide holistic understanding of the consumer, the category and market dynamics
* Communicating with internal stakeholders in order to decide on what type of insights you need
* Managing consumer research projects to ensure they are executed according to standards, delivered on time and within budget
* Briefing and ensuring that your external research partners deliver as per the brief
* Analysing and presenting the findings to key internal stakeholders
* Providing recommendations in line with business goals
Who do we think you are?
Through your years of experience conducting or managing research, you feel confident in applying proven and effective methodologies, but are also open to exploring new research designs ensuring the best conditions for meeting Skrufs business goals. Your highly collaborative approach will be essential in managing a variety of consumer research projects. We see that you are open-minded, up for a challenge and can challenge back constructively. You are a team player and great at communicating with both internal and external stakeholders. You are goal oriented but equally interested in having fun at work, contributing to creating an enjoyable working environment!
Join a fun and dynamic company with great values and benefits where you have the opportunity to grow!
You will be offered to join company events, receive a generous health care allowance and commuting expense card, a yearly bonus and much more. We are looking forward to having you onboard!
Some qualifications
* Between 5-10 years of experience in a similar role, preferably from FMCG industry, with specific experience in both qual and quant methodologies
* Great knowledge of research methodology and best practice (Technical knowledge in questionnaires and research design, sampling theory and practice, consumer behaviour and marketing, recruitment, quantitative and qualitative methodologies)
* Project management and coordination skills
* Great communication and presentation skills
* Strong Data analysis and reporting skills (Technical knowledge of SPSS is beneficial)
* Project management and coordination skills
* Fluent in English, knowledge in Swedish is beneficial
* Good knowledge of Microsoft Office and analytical tools such as PowerBI
About Skruf
Skruf Snus AB was founded in 2002. Since the start, the company has grown every year. Today, Skruf Snus AB is Sweden 's second largest snus company with a turnover of about SEK 1.5 billion and about 300 employees. The company is in an exciting and expansive phase where we are growing both in Sweden and on the global market. New products are continuously launched under our four brands Skruf, Knox, ZONE X and Smålands Brukssnus. "We are a team with a lot of energy, drive and commitment", which is why Skruf Snus AB continues to develop. The head office is located in the centre of Stockholm, but we have district sales representatives covering from Ystad in the south to Haparanda in the north. All production takes place in our factory in Sävsjö in Småland. Since 2008, Skruf Snus AB has been owned by Imperial Brands, a global group based in the UK. Skruf takes good care of its employees, and places great emphasis on a good working environment so that you feel at home at work as well.
The Place is Sweden 's only Worklife Partner
The Place is your safe point. In this particular recruitment, our competent recruitment consultants manage the process, from interview to employment offer. You will then be employed by the client company. We are proud of our fine collaborations with a large number of interesting and exciting companies - because this means many career opportunities for you!
Keywords: Research Manager, project manager, marketing, FMCG, business development, business insights, market research Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Place AB
(org.nr 556340-2758), https://theplace.se Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Sara Giordano sara.giordano@theplace.se 0765362720 Jobbnummer
8326565