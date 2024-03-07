Consumer Insight Analyst
2024-03-07
Are you passionate about leveraging data insights to drive impactful decisions? At Atos Medical, we're seeking a skilled Consumer Insight Analyst to join our team remotely, supporting our Netherlands market. Dive into a role where your analytical expertise shapes strategies and delivers customer-centric insights for a better quality of life. Explore this exciting opportunity and make a meaningful impact with us today!
About the Job
We are searching for a new team member to join a diverse and highly skilled group of data-driven analysts based at our HQ in Malmö, Hyllie, reporting to our Director Business and Consumer Insight.
This global role will remotely support our Netherlands market, by delivering customer and channel analyses that align with our business objectives and growth strategies. Your primary responsibilities will revolve around leveraging Salesforce and data warehousing systems to extract actionable insights and opportunities. Through your analyses, you'll play a pivotal role in translating data into actionable strategies for the local team in the Netherlands.
Key Responsibilities:
Define and deliver customer and channel analysis to drive business objectives and growth within the existing customer base.
Extract and utilize customer data to support Customer Care and Sales teams, enhancing consumer service and product utilization.
Continuously analyze customer buying trends, behaviors, and data insights to identify and recommend opportunities.
Support Marketing by using data for effective planning and execution of Consumer Events.
Proactively identify and communicate improvement opportunities to the Benelux business.
Collaborate with Finance, Sales, and Marketing to implement identified improvements.
Assist the leadership team in strategic initiatives, including new customer approaches.
Act as a business partner to the Managing Director and Senior Leadership on consumer-related matters.
In this role you will travel to Netherlands on a regular basis and we expect you to have 15-20 travel days per year.
About You
We're looking for someone with a knack for business strategy and remarkable analytical capabilities. We believe that you should have great interpersonal skills for effective stakeholder engagement and clear communication. Moreover, the ability to gracefully navigate tight deadlines and handle pressure efficiently will contribute significantly to success in this role.
Hire for attitude, train for skills is our mentality for this recruitment, there are however a few must-haves:
Practical experience in similar roles, such as business analyst, data analyst, or consumer insights, will be valuable.
Proficiency in English is essential; Dutch proficiency is advantageous.
Extensive expertise in Excel and SQL; familiarity with DAX and PowerBI is beneficial.
A Bachelor's in business, finance, or economics could be advantageous but not a must.
Join our journey of data-driven decisions and impactful strategies! Apply now and be a part of our team, fostering innovation and delivering exceptional consumer experiences.
We work with continuous selection, so do not hesitate to send in your application today. For questions, you are welcome to reach out to recruiting manager Clement Begue, clement.begue@atosmedical.com
.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atos Medical AB
