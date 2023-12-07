Consultants to Accenture
Accenture AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Accenture AB i Stockholm
Apply online. Remember to attach your CV, cover letter, translated High school grades and University grades. We look forward to receive your application! Accenture welcomes and encourages applications from diverse backgrounds related to gender, age, ethnicity, culture, race, religion and belief, disability, nationality, sexual orientation and gender identity. Inclusion and diversity are fundamental to our culture and core values, providing an environment where everyone brings distinct experience, talent and culture to their work. We invite you to be part of this diversity! www.accenture.se
Professional Skill Requirements
• Masters/Bachelors degree in business, engineering or equivalent.
• Relevant functional/industrial experience.
• You have experience from project management and/or work in team-oriented environments.
• You have proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.
- You have a strong drive and commitment.
• You have excellent leadership, communication and interpersonal skills
• You want to learn and try new things.
- You have a deep interest in how business processes work and interact.
• You have ability to travel when required. If you join Accenture you can make great ideas happen for some of the world's most dynamic companies. With global resources having broad business experience and deep technical know-how, we collaborate with our clients to cultivate ideas and deliver results. Choose a career at Accenture and enjoy an innovative environment where challenging and interesting work is a part of daily life. Accenture Technology Consulting provides outstanding opportunities to develop highly specialized IT skills that will help you advance your career. Technology Consulting professionals are responsible for delivering technology innovation and sophisticated IT solutions to our clients as well as helping our clients to set strategies to maximize best value technology innovation. Technology Consulting professionals fulfill key roles in our system implementation projects to secure best leverage of the supporting technology components according to the business needs. Management Consulting professionals focus on strategy and take responsibility for organizational change and business transformation. Particular Service Lines within our Management Consulting workforce include Customer Relationship Management, Finance & Performance Management, Talent and Organization Performance, Operations, Strategy. Key responsibilities of a Consultant may include:
• Drive diagnosis and value assessment in order to identify value creation opportunities for clients
• Guide teams through issue identification and work plan development using problem solving principles and past experience
- Work seamlessly with the Accenture team and our clients' own resources to ensure that the recommendations are implemented
- Build long-term relationships with key clients Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
www.accenture.com/se-en/careers/jobsearch Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Accenture AB
(org.nr 556608-0668), http://www.accenture.se
Alströmergatan 12 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Accenture Services AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Accenture AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8313083