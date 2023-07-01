Construction worker
2023-07-01
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
Are you an experienced plasterer with a passion for construction? Do you enjoy working with a dedicated team to create high-quality finishes? Look no further! We have an exciting opportunity for a skilled plasterer to join our company.
Responsibilities:
Perform plastering tasks, including applying plaster coats, finishing surfaces, and creating smooth finishes.
Prepare surfaces for plastering, ensuring they are clean, smooth, and free from any debris.
Operate plastering tools and equipment, ensuring their proper use and maintenance.
Work collaboratively with the construction team to ensure projects are completed efficiently and to high standards.
Assist with other construction tasks as needed, such as carpentry, painting, and general labor.
Adhere to safety guidelines and regulations at all times, ensuring a safe working environment for yourself and others.
Requirements:
Proven experience as a plasterer, with a solid portfolio of completed projects.
In-depth knowledge of various plastering techniques, materials, and finishes.
Proficient in using plastering tools and equipment.
Strong attention to detail and the ability to create smooth, flawless finishes.
Physical stamina and the ability to perform manual labor for extended periods.
Excellent teamwork and communication skills.
Valid driver's license and reliable transportation.
Benefits:
Competitive salary commensurate with experience.
Health insurance and retirement plans.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Supportive and collaborative work environment.
Exciting projects and the chance to contribute to the construction of quality structures.
To apply, please submit your resume, portfolio, and references to Careers@quiclean.se
. We will review applications on a rolling basis and contact qualified candidates for interviews. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-31
0700246909
E-post: careers@quiclean.se
Arbetsgivare Quiclean AB
(org.nr 559433-2362)
Kavallerivägen 4 E
174 58 SUNDBYBERG
7931950