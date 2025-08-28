Construction Superintendent
The Construction Superintendent is responsible for the organization and direction of construction and related activities within assigned area of responsibility, which may be a single area, multi-area or a multi-discipline construction project. May be the primary client contact for all jobsite activities or may coordinate with client's resident representatives on jobsite activities within assigned area of operations. Responsibilities are to ensure assigned jobsite operations are in compliance with design/specifications, completion on schedule, within budget and to quality standards.
Responsibilities
Key Tasks and Responsibilities:
Actively participate in development of a construction HSSE culture that makes safety and environmental awareness a natural part of the job
Supervise l and support resources to ensure completion of the work to schedule, budget, specifications, and manage all field resources
Ensure all lower tier subordinates/ Subcontractors are knowledgeable of specifications and work procedures and are adequately trained in Safety, Industrial Relations, Management and Construction Procedures
Coordinate arrangements between MDR and subcontractors to provide appropriate work site access to all parties
Monitor construction workhours to relevant cost codes and interact with Project Controls to prepare weekly construction progress reports
Daily interface concerning permits for construction
Maintain quality of all work in accordance with the standard as in the design documents
Ensures subordinate personnel receive progressive training to enable them to assume additional responsibilities
Coordinate works on site between multiple subcontractors
Qualifications
Essential Qualifications and Education:
10+ years construction experience with 5+ years supervisory experience
Experience in all relevant aspects of on-site construction
Implementation and management of MDR procedures and standards
High focus on ensuring that all aspects of the construction work is performed safely
Provides technical direction concerns and planning to responsible parties
Represents MDR in a professional manner
Preferably has been in Direct Hire Workforce role as a Supervisor
