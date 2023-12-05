Construction Purchasing Manager
2023-12-05
We are looking for a dedicated Construction Purchasing Manager to join our team in Skellefteå in our mission to contribute to a greener future.
About the Job:
As part of the site based execution team driving capital efficiencies by leading Procurement activities for major Construction projects within the Northvolt Ett Program. As a Construction Purchasing Manager you will be responsible for ensuring Northvolt's Procurement Process is implemented throughout the project lifecycle.
About the Team:
You will be an integral part of the Ett Program Construction Purchasing function, leading the Procurement for all Construction scopes within one of our major projects. You will work closely with the Program & Project Management, Engineering, Contract and Commercial Management, and Project Controls.
Alongside the Contract Management Team, you will be directly responsible for the management of Northvolt's Construction Tenders (for both Equipment and Contractors), ensuring that all of Northvolt's requirements are correctly met whilst meeting budget and schedule expectations inline with the overall project and program targets. Furthermore, you will be required to support Northvolt's reporting obligations, updating project and program management on the Tender Event Schedule, Package Acquisition Plan and Project Procurement Plan.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead mid to large size projects for Procurement
Support project team with strategic purchases and sourcing council approvals
Develop Project Procurement Plan, Tender Event Schedule and Package Acquisition Plan
Participate in the negotiation of contract terms and conditions, coordinate technical scopes of work including interface with all project disciplines (project controls, contract management, legal, project management, construction and engineering)
Participate in internal Request for Quotation (RFQ) and RFQ explanation meetings, contract pre-award meetings, final negotiations, and drafting/finalisation of contract documents in close coordination with Contract Management team
Analyse commercial sections of proposals and coordination of technical proposal evaluations. Develop final proposal evaluations and prepare contract recommendations, and present recommendation to Project and Program Management
Develop and leverage internal and external relationships to ensure Northvolt delivers on this critical next stage of expansion
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
BSc/MSc in Engineering, Construction Management or equivalent
Solid experience in all pre-award contractual activities
Minimum 7 years' experience in purchasing
Excellent communication skills
Excellent analytical skills
Proficient in MS suite
