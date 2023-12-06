Construction/Design IT Manager
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. To make that happen we need the best to join our in-house engineering, procurement, and construction management team (EPCM)! Are you a self-driven and technically competent leader with long experience driving large, innovative, challenging projects with high demands? Then this role is the place for you to prosper.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Few industries offer as great opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you are also contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
What you will do
As the IT Manager, you will play a pivotal role in shaping and leading the IT infrastructure for our Gigafactory construction project.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Developing the structure, processes, and expectations for the construction's IT infrastructure.
- Collaborating with various disciplines to gather IT design requirements.
- Coordinating with other design teams to ensure seamless integration of IT systems.
- Providing technical support to procurement and construction teams.
- Acting as the client representative during IT system testing and commissioning phases.
- Creating operational procedures for the IT systems.
- Ensuring a smooth handover of the IT infrastructure to the Operations & Maintenance manager.
Skills & Requirements
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in IT or related field.
- Minimum of 8 years of experience in IT design/engineering for large-scale industrial, manufacturing, or construction projects.
- Expertise in design, installation, and commissioning of IT networks and associated control and protection systems.
- Proven experience leading IT design projects from concept to construction.
- Strong theoretical basis for IT calculations and system designs.
- Fluent in English; additional languages, including Swedish, are advantageous but not required.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
