Imagine what we could learn if we could build a machine so powerful that it could look deep inside the very materials that the universe is made from. A device that could actually let us see the atoms and molecules that make up the structure of substances. Imagine the new discoveries we could make, the new materials we could develop and how much we could learn about ourselves and our universe.
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are seeking to appoint a Construction and Coordination Engineer to join our Site Building & Maintenance Group. The Site Building & Maintenance Group is located within the ESS Operations and Infrastructure Directorate (OID), and is responsible for delivering the physical space for a sustainable research facility in a sustainable way, within budget, according to schedule and with the proper function and quality.
As our next Construction and Coordination Engineer, you will supervise and manage projects and act as technical advisor to users in buildings. Together with colleagues in OID, you will also maintain and develop the high quality of service provided to Site and Building Maintenance (SBM), participate in the QA- and development work procedures, coordinate Work Orders in EAM and develop and issue Site Instructions - ensuring that that they are of right quality and follow internal processes.
In this role, you will also have some budget responsibility, and you will be responsible for gathering cost data, acting as invoice owner and ensuring that PCC/OCC-approval is given before changes are initiated by SBM
This is a full-time, permanent position based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden.
About you:
To thrive with us in the Site Building & Maintenance Group, you need to be driven, responsive and good at spotting both problems and opportunities. You need to be a highly motivated person who isn't afraid to take on an installation such as ESS, which is dense with sensitive operations and has many projects with high technical complexity.
First and foremost, we need someone who is suitably qualified and experienced. Ideally, you will have appropriate technical qualifications - such as a bachelors or masters degree in Civil Engineering. However, relevant experience in a similar role is more critical than the type of qualification you hold. We need you to have very good knowledge of Swedish construction regulations and laws, as well as significant experience from coordinating construction work across a broad spectrum of different installations.
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures, but also creating them. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills, who likes to collaborate with different people and who is committed to helping this amazing project to realise its full potential. We need a hands-on self-starter who is able to work in a structured, orderly, responsible and - most importantly - safe way.
The working language of ESS is English, so we need someone who is able to communicate confidently in both Swedish and English.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-33588 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
or contact Daniel Nordin Baker - Recruitment partner - at daniel.nordin@ess.eu
. For further information regarding the position, please contact Lars Oskarsson on Lars.Oskarsson@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
.
