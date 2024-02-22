Consent Compliance Manager
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Play a key role in our Installation tendering team
NKT's Installation tendering team is growing and we are looking for a Consent Compliance Manager. Are you interested in orchestrating NKT's consent compliance through its marine installation projects at a key stage of any project - the tender? Do you enjoy working in a global, diverse and collaborating team? Join one of the leading suppliers of the largest and most complex submarine cable projects that enable the transition towards a greener world.
Secure our permit compliance and join a diverse work environment
You will be surrounded by colleagues with various offshore and onshore engineering disciplines all leading the installation tendering process for assigned projects. As the Consent Compliance Manager, you work alongside the proposal managers and local specialists to ensure the constraints, opportunities, costs, schedule impacts and risks, associated with the project's consenting regime, are accounted for at the tender stage.
You responsibility will involve :
* acting as the main support to Proposal Managers by ensuring NKT's installation proposal is comprehensive in terms of compliance to restrictions to the installation scope and also the consents/permit management obligations during the project
review of client requirements in terms of consenting and permitting obligations in order to:
• advise proposal managers and engineers to help ensure that the installation solution is compliant with any restrictions/obligations
• advise the cost and risk of consenting work for the project
• input into proposal documents such as method statements and deviation where required * identifying when support of external support is required and be the main point of contact
* liaise with the execution teams to identify and implement lessons learned
* researching project consents and the impacts thereof
further development of NKT's consenting strategy
You will be a part of a highly-skilled, collaborative and global team. Placement for this role could be Sweden (Karlskrona or Malmö), the Netherlands (Rotterdam) or the UK (Teesside). If you're located in any of these countries and prefer being home-based, that is a possibility as well.
Analytical and collaborative specialist with a positive mindset
Our team is built on collaboration and strong team spirit. We're looking for a person who is open-minded sharing solutions, knowledge, and experiences. You are a self-starter, taking ownership of your work and delivering on deadlines. You are good at organizing and prioritizing your work since you will have several tasks ongoing. Besides this, you have a strong analytical mindset thriving within multidisciplinary technical teams.
You also have:
* A relevant degree (e.g. engineering, environmental science, marine spatial planning etc )
* Some experience within the marine environment or onshore cable installation industry
* Experience with compliance management or similar
* Competence to grasp the cost, scheduling, and resource impacts of compliance
Fluency in English
Contact and application
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
This role will offer you exciting possibilities to contribute to NKTs purpose to connect a greener world. You will be part of a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment where you will be able to develop on a personal as well as on a career level.
"As a leader I love to see the team develop, which stems from everyone being able to take full ownership of tasks within a supportive and collaborative environment... ", says Hiring Manager, Andrea Thomson
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously but we recommend you apply no later than 20th March. Personality tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact the department manager for Installation Tender Management, Andrea Thomson andrea.thomson@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to Recruiter Angelina Nilsson, angelina.nilsson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
