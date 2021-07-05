Configuration Manager - Northab AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Northab AB

Northab AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-07-05Do you want to be part of a fun and passionate team, where we help people get the role? then join us Northab a Configuration Manager, you will work for a very big company as a consultant.Our Exciting Opportunity-5G networks are evolving rapidly and the need for new and different radio products are increasing. The radio products have a huge impact on Ericsson bottom line and are therefore close to business and close to top management. The possibilities are endless, and we need an experienced Configuration Manager for the evolution of radio unit product structure and the ever-growing radio product portfolio.You will do-Evolve the product structure for new radio product architectureHandle new revision states for SW and HW products and product structures in Ericsson's product management systemMaintain and update product structures, create and release document overviews for new productsStore and release SW and HW Ericsson Radio System productsTest and evaluate automation of Product Deliveries with Ericsson internal toolDrive the process and WoW improvements across sites globallyHandle and manage international global Trouble Reports for multiple development projectsTo be successful in the role you must have- - BSc/MSc degree in electrical engineering / Engineering Physics / Data communication, or equivalentMin years of experience: 2 years working experience in Configuration Management or Release Management in a global companyProduct development knowledge and Product Lifecycle Management knowledgePlanning and Organizing skillsAbility to work with both short-term and long-term objectives, involving the big picture as well as implementation detailsGood skills in innovating, adapting and responding to changeA self-motivated attitude, with drive and initiativeEasy to cooperate and be outgoingExcellent English skills, both written and oralAdditional RequirementsKnowledge in Radio access technologies (WCDMA, LTE, NR) and Radio productsBackground in architecture and product structures2 years of working experience within system or design within RAN or radio base station developmentStrong analytical skillsLeadership interest and skillsBusiness understandingVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-07-05Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-22Northab AB5848299