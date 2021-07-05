Configuration Manager - Northab AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Configuration Manager
Northab AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-07-05
Do you want to be part of a fun and passionate team, where we help people get the role? then join us Northab a Configuration Manager, you will work for a very big company as a consultant.
Our Exciting Opportunity-5G networks are evolving rapidly and the need for new and different radio products are increasing. The radio products have a huge impact on Ericsson bottom line and are therefore close to business and close to top management. The possibilities are endless, and we need an experienced Configuration Manager for the evolution of radio unit product structure and the ever-growing radio product portfolio.
You will do-
Evolve the product structure for new radio product architecture
Handle new revision states for SW and HW products and product structures in Ericsson's product management system
Maintain and update product structures, create and release document overviews for new products
Store and release SW and HW Ericsson Radio System products
Test and evaluate automation of Product Deliveries with Ericsson internal tool
Drive the process and WoW improvements across sites globally
Handle and manage international global Trouble Reports for multiple development projects
To be successful in the role you must have- - BSc/MSc degree in electrical engineering / Engineering Physics / Data communication, or equivalent
Min years of experience: 2 years working experience in Configuration Management or Release Management in a global company
Product development knowledge and Product Lifecycle Management knowledge
Planning and Organizing skills
Ability to work with both short-term and long-term objectives, involving the big picture as well as implementation details
Good skills in innovating, adapting and responding to change
A self-motivated attitude, with drive and initiative
Easy to cooperate and be outgoing
Excellent English skills, both written and oral
Additional Requirements
Knowledge in Radio access technologies (WCDMA, LTE, NR) and Radio products
Background in architecture and product structures
2 years of working experience within system or design within RAN or radio base station development
Strong analytical skills
Leadership interest and skills
Business understanding
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-05
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-12-22
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Northab AB
Jobbnummer
5848299
Sökord
