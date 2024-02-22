Configuration Management Engineer
2024-02-22
Job Description
The target is currently integrating and testing the next generation of embedded software system towards new generations of cars. To support future platform updates there is now a need to add teams to strengthen the development effort to speed up the integration and to increase software quality.
Is planning to set up big team from 40FTE+ to develop and supply full end-to-end cycle of Integrated Testing framework between ECU's and components on different car architectural layers
Configuration identification, change management, configuration status accounting, configuration verification review and CM audit. Processes, projects, baselines, builds, specifications, reports, tests, quality, versions, changes, tools, scripts, releases etc.
Tech stack:
Release management
Build management
Configuration management
Change management
Job Responsibilities
Support, operate, do reviews of the existing and upcoming features for SW Package, SDB, Integration manifest etc. and educate the community/users on the feature it self = nurse, evolve and educate
1st line support - Software package reviews and git/gerrit support.
2nd line support - Troubleshoot problems and eventually create stories to modify scripts for development.
Development - Our sw-packages related features in our backlog.
Work with concept - strategic work, collaboration with different stakeholders, educate ARTs etc
Data coordinator - secure that needed data is available in the system on time and with correct format
CM & Build automation
Configuration identification, change management, configuration status accounting, configuration verification review and CM audit. Processes, projects, baselines, builds, specifications, reports, tests, quality, versions, changes, tools, scripts, releases etc. All that is needed to get a good implementation of Configuration Management and to have a working Software Factory at Volvo Cars R&D. Så ansöker du
