Concept & Packaging Engineer
Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2023-11-20
Job description
We are looking for new colleagues to join our team in a new automotive assignment as a Concept & Packaging Engineer.
no later than 2023-12-10.
We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements.
Responsibilities
Responsible for leading concept- and packaging activities in all stages of the vehicle project
Set technical input, evaluate design proposals, propose corrective changes and present status for area of responsibility
Support to design departments with guidance of design proposals, specifications and concept selections.
Plan, lead and follow up packaging checks and meetings
Report status at Project meetings, Design reviews and Attribute reviews
Qualifications
5+ years of overall experience in vehicle integration
Good knowledge in TC, TCvis mockup, Catia V5, CAVA, IPS
Great knowledge of architecture layout and specific engine bay layout
Great knowledge of attribute requirements specific in engine bay area (i.e., frontal crash behavior, air/heat flow, wading)
Great understanding of engine movement and chassis movements, skills to perform packaging work on moving components (flexible and solids)
Good understanding in assembly processes
Good understanding complete vehicle layout and complete vehicle requirements
Ability to drive and secure feasible layouts to enable successful releases/gates.
Technical input development and delivery
Understanding of attribute and legal requirements on complete vehicle level
Understanding of main dimensions used in CV spec and related technical input
Personal Attribute:
Positive and solution-minded engineer with the ability to motivate and drive a cross functional team through complex issues
Ability to zoom out and define the core in a complex issue
Ability to balance and prioritize between very different tasks and deliveries
Organized, to handle the larger weekly VIM with tight agendas and many attendants
