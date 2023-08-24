Concept Lead Engineer
Kalmar keeps global trade moving. Our innovative solutions contribute to every fourth container movement in the world and help transform the future of cargo handling. We believe in collaboration, delivering on our promises and that people make the difference.
Making your next move count
Are you ready to take the lead in shaping the future of our Counter Balanced (CB) division products at Kalmar? We are looking for a visionary Concept Lead Engineer who is passionate about turning customer needs, industry trends, and cutting-edge technology into revolutionary product concepts. As a key player within our team, you will collaborate with experts and drive innovation that sets new industry standards.
We're not just offering you a job - we're offering you a chance to make your mark in an environment that thrives on innovation. Here, you won't just be a part of a team; you'll be a key player in driving our products to new heights. With a focus on your growth, we'll provide you with opportunities to learn, lead, and shape the future of our industry.
If you're ready to embrace challenges, contribute your expertise, and be a part of something transformative, we're excited to have you on board. Apply now and embark on a journey of professional achievement with us! The location of this position is Ljungby, Sweden and you will report to the Head of System and Architecture CB System & Architecture.
Main tasks and responsibilities
As the Concept Lead Engineer, your role involves several pivotal tasks. You'll need to stay updated on pertinent industry and technology trends, analyzing emerging developments to keep our CB products cutting-edge. Collaborating with cross-functional teams, you'll define and present concept initiatives that align with the Product Roadmap, central R&D initiatives, and business strategies. Your expertise will contribute to the evolution of our Technology Roadmap, guiding technological advancements within your specialized area.
You'll take the lead in executing concept development initiatives according to the predefined Technology Roadmap timeline. This will involve coordinating component and system design across CB products, working closely with experts to ensure seamless integration and functionality. Your attention to detail will be crucial as you ensure that proposed concepts meet technical customer demands, safety regulations, and internal requirements.
Additionally, you'll evaluate concept outcomes and provide valuable insights for integrating these outcomes into New Product Development projects and future developments. Regular reporting to the responsible R&D Manager will help foster accountability and transparency. Moreover, you'll play a role in strengthening collaboration by facilitating visits from both customers and suppliers, enhancing our collaborative network.
In essence, your role as a Concept Lead Engineer drives innovation and ensures that Kalmar's CB products remain at the forefront of the industry. Your commitment to staying ahead, fostering collaboration, and aligning with our strategic goals will be the defining factors of our success.
What you'll need to succeed
Education: Propel your career forward with a university degree ideally matched to the demands of the role, or showcase your expertise honed through valuable experience.
Experience: You need a deep technical understanding of Counter Balanced product types or analogous rubber tire vehicles. If you bring hands-on experience in product development activities, that's definitely a plus. Having tackled similar tasks successfully or having worked on other Kalmar products is a strong asset. Understanding in software development and implementation is qualifying. Proficiency with engineering tools for design, especially those used by Kalmar, makes you stand out. And if you've proven your mettle in project management, we want to hear from you!
Competencies: Be the embodiment of our customer-centric approach, with the ability to not just meet but anticipate their needs. Effective communication isn't just important - it's essential. Your knack for analytical and structural thinking, coupled with your prowess as a creative problem solver, will be pivotal. With your positive attitude and collaborative spirit, you'll fit right into our team culture. And your fluency in English ensures seamless interactions.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing.
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities.
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work).
At Cargotec, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Johan Hellström, Head of System and Architecture, CB System & Architecture by email at johan.hellstrom@kalmarglobal.com
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 25.09.2023.
Please note that the interview process may begin before the closing date of the job posting.
#LI-HYBRID
Kalmar is part of Cargotec
Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers' every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com
