Concept Artist
Play'n Go Sweden AB / Formgivarjobb / Växjö Visa alla formgivarjobb i Växjö
2023-12-14
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Play'n Go Sweden AB i Växjö
Job Details
Hours: Full Time
Location: Fully remote. This opportunity is open to you if you can legally work remotely from one of our home countries in Sweden, Malta, Hungary, Spain, and Poland.
Contract: Permanent
At Play'n GO we enjoy a flexible freedom to shape our own days. Everyone we hire is unique and every role we fill has certain performance expectations. The day-to-day challenges of work and life will be unique to you but our commitment to helping you find a balance will never vary.
From the GO
At Play'n GO our purpose is to entertain. Our pleasure is in working with people ready to make a difference that lasts. We are pioneers. We were the first entertainment supplier to recognise the potential of gaming on the GO and create the innovative mobile games which supercharged our industry and inspired our name. Today, Play'n GO is the leading gaming entertainment supplier to casinos in regulated markets the world over. And we are still growing.
With growth comes opportunity. This could be yours. Are you ready to help us face challenges and find solutions that get us both to the next level of excellence?
What the role entails
Some of the key responsibilities of our Concept Artist will be:
• Responsible for fulfilling the direction of the Art Director
• Maintain a consistent style under the direction of the Art Director and carry out revisions as required
• Support the Art Director in providing paint-over feedback
• Set and share best practices, knowledge of production pipelines and effective workflows within the teams
• Establish a reference for the Art team concerning various artistic elements and find solutions to complex issues
• Support the Lead and ensure a successful sign-off process for own work and the work of others by critiquing work and providing timely feedback
• Effectively communicate complex visual intentions to the broader Art team
• Contribute to planning regularly
• Create game assets such as the contents of the game's mock-ups
• Produce critical concepts and layouts
• Provide paint-overs when necessary
• Assist in establishing the style of the project and references for all the elements included in the art production, such as environments, characters, user interfaces and symbols
• Share knowledge with the artists within the project team
• Actively participate in the implementation of more efficient work methods
• Plan, estimate, and prioritise time frames for completing tasks and track progress using the designated tracking tools
• Communicate and collaborate with key stakeholders to confirm the task direction and ensure the consistency of work within the team
• Produce concept art and in-game mock-ups
• Support the Art Director, and Art Leads in any related ad hoc tasks
• Collaborate with Game Designers and developers in creating storyboards, providing mock-ups and previsualisation during the early stages of game development
• Provide storyboard and marketing mock-ups for the Art Director
• Provide updates through daily work logs and feedback using Shotgrid
• Upload daily previews, task workflow status and use asset tagging
• Draw and paint characters, props and environment shots for backgrounds
What we ask of you
• Minimum of 4 years experience as a concept artist
• Experienced Individual Contributor that can work with minimal supervision
• High-level illustration and concepting skills
• Able to model and/or sculpt 3D blockouts to be used for 2D concept art
Preference
• Experience working on slot games
• A degree in design, illustration or related training and/or experience
• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, able to work in a team environment
• Experience working with 3D software
• Excellent fundamental skills in drawing
• Excellent design skills, ideation, sketching, pre-production conceptual work
• In-depth architectural knowledge
• In-depth anatomical skills
• Solid knowledge illustration fundamentals such as composition, perspective and colour theory
• Solid knowledge of design principles such as proportion, hierarchy, and repetition to name a few
• Strong research skills
• Strong observational skills
• Strong knowledge of forms, materials, detail density and visual storytelling
• Solid digital illustration skills
• Strong working knowledge of Photoshop
• Experience in creating style guides
• Experience in storyboarding
• Familiarity with 3D software such as Blender, ZBrush, Maya, 3D Coat, Fusion 360, MoI 3D, SketchUp
What's in it for you?
If you feel great, you'll do great. Our employees know that their package of benefits, activities, and initiatives are some of the most generous in the industry. From challenges to chill outs, the fun we share at play helps inspire excellence from the go.
Apply now to find out more. It's your best move. This opportunity will remain open until we meet the right candidate.
GO for it.
We believe the way forward relies on well-regulated gaming and player safety. Our commitment to this sets the standard for our industry. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Play'n Go Sweden AB
(org.nr 559127-2975) Arbetsplats
Play'n GO Jobbnummer
8327928