Concept Artist
2023-01-12
From critically acclaimed The Longest Journey to the very first sci-fi MMO Anarchy Online, to the brutal trials of Conan Exiles, our 29-year history has set our players uniquely up for a journey to the harsh world of Dune, where the continual battle for survival and spice will bring a challenge that is Legendary.
The Funcom team consists of over 400 people located in 5 studios - Norway, the US, Portugal, Sweden, and a newly opened Romania studio. As part of Funcom's ongoing growth, and completing a successful turnaround, Funcom is now backed by Tencent, the largest online gaming company in the world!
Funcom is looking for an enthusiastic and talented Concept Artist who is motivated to join our Lisbon Team, to work on our open-world multiplayer game DUNE.
Your Mission in Funcom
The Concept Artist will provide the team with creative illustrations as well as production artwork, including; character designs, environment and object exploration, paint overs, storyboards, color and lighting compositions.
How you can have an impact in your position:
Work with the Art leadership to develop concept artwork that defines the overall look and art style for the game.
Assist with the creation of the style guide for the visual direction and language to be used throughout the project.
Create concept designs and art direction materials for each project.
Work within different stylistic boundaries set by the Producer and Art Director.
Design a wide range of original concepts and subject matter, including; characters, vehicles, monsters, interior and exterior environments, weapons, objects.
Create Lighting, composition and mood, color studies, as well as storyboards.
Create promotional and marketing art if needed.
Collaborate with other team members in order to develop the visual direction for the game.
Additional duties include assisting with content creation for game development and assisting with quality control of all products
We are looking for someone that has:
2+ years of professional concept production.
Bachelor's degree or equivalent.
Expert in Photoshop or Painter.
3D modelling skills on 3DS Max, Maya or other software.
Experience in a game studio working on high-quality titles with a realistic aesthetic.
Must have excellent 2D Art skills and traditional technical knowledge
Proven aptitude for Sci fi concept art
In addition, the perfect candidate has:
3D sculpting skills on ZBrush or other software.
Video game concept and key art production knowledge.
We evaluate candidates on an ongoing basis and recommend candidates to apply as soon as possible!
Please apply in English.
Why Funcom?
We are a Scandinavian company and follow Scandinavian work values. For you, that means a flat structure in which you can thrive, be yourself, leave a mark in the studio and become an ambassador for our company values. We focus on Agile/Scrum methodology, and heavily value the importance of work-life balance in employee culture. Funcom values close-knit, collaborative individuals who crave creative ownership, a drive for constructive input, and a never-ending pursuit of evolution and quality.
Funcom Lisbon has a full-range development studio situated in Lisbon, the sunny capital of Portugal, in an area with famous cafés and sights near the river. The Lisbon team consists of roughly 80people from more than 20 nationalities.
Funcom Lisbon offers challenging and interesting work, flexible schedules, relocation assistance, health insurance, meal allowance, gym discounts, social events, and a long list of other benefits. Even more: working at Funcom means being part of a family, with skilled and professional colleagues that share a passion for games.
We have a diverse, dynamic, inclusive, challenging and engaging culture, with a basis of continued training and career development opportunities, and we encourage candidates from all walks of life to apply. Come join us in a friendly environment of enthusiastic professionals willing to go the extra mile to deliver world-class games. Så ansöker du
