Concept Artist - Victoria 3
2023-01-03
Are you an inventive artist, skilled in a variety of techniques and developing inspiring concepts? Are you ready to define and develop the art-style in close collaboration with our Art Director? Here's your chance to join a tight group of creatives, take full artistic control over your own project, and help us shape both the current game and future expansions and updates. We'd love you to join us on our journey towards a Grand Tomorrow!
Your mission
You will be working closely with the Art Director to develop and define the art style, texture and richness of our newly released Victoria 3. A game that starts in 1836 and will require you to do meticulous research and extensive iterations in order to produce concepts that maintain the historical accuracy we are proud of. Additionally, you will create other required artworks, such as small or full-screen illustrations and marketing materials. You will be expected to contribute with your expertise in the development of style guides, creative briefs, and art quality benchmarks, both for in-house and outsourced work. Depending on your level of seniority, you may also be called upon to review and provide feedback on the work of external artists. You will have the opportunity to closely collaborate with our producers in breaking down tasks, while being offered a high amount of trust and autonomy in your role.
Our Art Team for Victoria 3 is a small but tightly-knit group of specialists, spanning seven nationalities, with a seniority span from junior to veteran. We cover all disciplines internally, and our goal is to provide all art that is needed for the current and future development of the game. As such, you will have the opportunity to further develop your skills by working with many different disciplines and a variety of tasks.
The skills we're searching for...
3 years experience in creating a variety of high standard concept art from scratch
Solid understanding of 2D art fundamentals, such as anatomy, composition, lighting, material expression, and use of color
information gathering, research, thumbnailing, detailing, and iterations
Articulate decisions, communicating ideas and giving and receiving feedback in English
Vision and restraint to create concepts with tangible value over technical intricacy
We're intrigued to hear if you share our interest in World culture and History or if your aim is learning to love it. If you have additional skills in other 2D and 3D softwares let us know that too.
We want you to be able to take on the conductor seat, driving your own improvement and exploration while communicating your ideas. We embrace innovation and learn from our mistakes, and we will have your back, if you steer off track!
Practical information:
Scope: Full time and permanent
Reports to: Art Manager
Location: Stockholm
Remote status: This position is based in the office with weekly, optional, work from home days.
