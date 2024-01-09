Composite Laminator
Introduction to BLACKWING
BLACKWING Sweden AB is a company that designs, produces, and distributes the award-winning two-seat BLACKWING light sports aircraft.
The aircraft is manufactured entirely from carbon fiber, in-house with full traceability. To achieve airframe rigidity and low weight above what the competition can offer, BLACKWING uses premium materials from Textreme and DIAB. This makes BLACKWING unique and sets new standards in the segment. BLACKWING BW635RG is the currently world speed record holder.
At BLACKWING, you will have the possibility to join a team of motivated people that always want to do their greatest to create the best aircraft in its class. We are a dynamic team and plan to grow from 10 people to over 30 in the next couple of years.
We are excited about our future move to a brand new 3000m^2 BLACKWING facory located on the Landskrona airport, within the next year.
If you are interested to be part of this exciting journey, possibly take on the role as a teamleader in the future, do not hesitate to apply.
We need to hire laminator for the parts production in our factory. No previous skills with composites is needed as we will educate you in every aspect. It is meritorious if you have previous lamination skills.
We produce both parts and tooling for prototypes and production aircraft. Preparations for tooling and working with master tooling is also a part of the job. There will also be times when we try out new materials and test new innovative processes. The materials require care and attention to detail and shape.
You need to be accurate and have the ability to work focused both in the team and self driven. We offer you work in clean and structured facilities surrounded by very passionate co-workers.
Work tasks
• Reading and understanding technical documents
• Following set procedures and processes.
• Giving feedback to improve set procedures and processes
• Trimming and drilling carbon parts using hand tools
• Lamination of composites
• Production of masters
• Lamination of tooling
• Development of new methods and processes
• Identifying improvements and communicating them.
• Ensure the department is kept clean
Requirements
• Skilled working with your hands
• Respecting set quality standards and procedures
• Organized and careful
• Ability to learn and grow with us
• Fluent in English
• Driver's license
Other
• Attention to details
• Calm but efficient
• Responsible
• Copes with stress
• Ability to train and lead other team members
Meritorious
• Experience in lamination or composite related work
• Experience with aluminium materials
Availability
• According to agreement
• Full time
• Normal working hours 40 h/week, 7-16
Our idea of a happy life: build airplanes, work with brilliant people, and serve customers. Sir Richard Branson's belief is "If you get the perfect mix of people working for your company, you have a far greater chance of success." From the very start, we have placed top priority on growing and fostering a team of creative, diverse, and talented women and men. Ersättning
