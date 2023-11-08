Component Reliability and Safety Engineer
Frontgrade Gaisler AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Frontgrade Gaisler AB i Göteborg
Are you curious about starting a new and exciting role at a world-leading company in the space industry? Then this is your opportunity! Frontgrade Gaisler is looking for a skilled Component Reliability and Safety Engineer to join our experienced team.
Job description
As a Component Reliability and Safety Engineer, you will analyze microelectronic components (ASICs) and hardware designs (implemented in FPGAs) concerning system performance, reliability, and safety from the semiconductor up to the functional level. You may also contribute to analyzing and testing against radiation effects.
Your job tasks include:
• Performing reliability, dependability, and safety analysis for company projects and products.
• Generating reliability reports, dependability reports (FMEAs/FMECAs), safety reports, and other related documentation.
• Collaborating closely with all engineering teams to enhance the reliability and safety of company products.
Qualifications
To be a good fit for this position, you need to have experience in the field of component or system reliability, dependability, and safety, and an understanding of semiconductor physics, radiation effects in microelectronic components, and embedded hardware/software systems. We are always looking for individuals who are eager to learn more and ask questions.
Relevant experience or a willingness to learn more about the following is essential:
• ESCC (European Space Components Coordination) standard (Q branches).
• Technology challenges in complex system-on-chip designs and advanced semiconductor manufacturing nodes.
Personal Qualities
You enjoy analyzing complex problems with attention to detail and quality. You possess excellent English skills, both verbally and written. You're always eager to learn more and share your competence with your colleagues.
What we offer
Join us and not only will you be a member of an experienced and knowledgeable team tackling challenging tasks, but you'll also find yourself in a vibrant, supportive community that values joy and collaboration. Our inclusive culture celebrates team-building and shared successes, ensuring that while we work hard, we also enjoy our time together.
• Hybrid workplace, allowing remote work two days per week
• Health care insurance
• Regular health check-ups
• Annual wellness allowance of 5000 SEK
• Occupational Pension
About us
Frontgrade Gaisler is a world leader in the space industry, making a real difference by providing cutting-edge products for mission-critical solutions in space. Our customer base is worldwide in an exciting and growing market, working on a scale that benefits humanity on Earth and extends across the solar system.
LI-hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Frontgrade Gaisler AB
(org.nr 556660-0994), https://www.gaisler.com/ Arbetsplats
Frontgrade Gaisler Jobbnummer
8249287