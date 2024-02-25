Component owner
2024-02-25
We are now looking for a Hardware Component Owner with excellent technical expertise who want to join our collaborative and passionate team. With us, you'll get the opportunity to build up the future, and make your mark on our digital transformation. An agile development team, modern tools, new technology and great development opportunities await!
The role
As part of this role, you will be responsible for driving investigations into new technologies. You will play a key role in developing the technical requirements of hardware components, ensuring they meet the necessary specifications and standards. It will be your responsibility to handle and investigate returned components from the field, identifying any issues and taking appropriate actions. You will actively participate in improving the hardware test methodology, contributing to the enhancement of testing procedures and practices.
As the quality responsible for our components, you will ensure their compliance with strict quality standards and drive continuous improvement efforts. Furthermore, you will be responsible for monitoring and ensuring supplier progress, closely following up on technical matters and resolving any challenges that arise. It will be your duty to ensure the seamless ordering and release of hardware parts in relevant production and delivery systems. Lastly, you will contribute to product technology roadmaps and the harmonization of documentation and process alignment, ensuring consistency and clarity.
Additional responsibilities:
• Build and maintain supplier relations, e.g., supplier interaction and selection.
• Share knowledge with your colleagues and contribute to relevant communities of practice, e.g., the Sustainability team.
• Facilitate communication and stakeholder interaction with SW component owners, functional owners, system leaders, project managers, and brand representatives.
We are looking for you - who are eager to grow as a professional and learn more about vehicle connectivity. Agile product development is where you thrive, and you love to inspire, develop, and motivate your colleagues and yourself. With your customer-focused approach, you are passionate about creating the best customer solutions and experiences. You have a genuine and profound passion for sustainability. Your actions and mindset reflect your concern for the environment and a drive to contribute to sustainable practices. Most of all, you believe in the power of collaboration between diverse teams to bring new and innovative ideas to the table, on a global scale.
Requirements:
• Master's degree in mechatronics/electronics/computer engineering or equivalent education
• 2-10 years documented experience in electronics design and product development.
• Experience automotive industry.
• Excellent communication and collaboration abilities, to work cross-functionally.
• Fluent in English, both verbal and written - Swedish is a merit!
Welcome to Conmore, future Conmorite!
We are a technology consulting company that strives to create a safe, modern and inspiring work environment for our employees. To enhance and strengthen you as an individual all employees have their own development plan for individual growth. In order for everyone to develop further and thrive in their role as consultants, the group manager dedicates time for regular one-on-one meetings to listen and follow up on the work plan, and need for training, provide feedback, and more to make sure you are satisfied and in the right place.
We are proud of our company's unique family feeling and we highly value competence and a secure work environment which we believe contributes to a pleasant and motivating workplace. Besides professional activities such as training et cetera, we offer regular social activities which bring us together to have a good time and share knowledge and experiences in the group. Despite our constant willingness to grow as a company we still emphasize preserving our warm family feeling.
Other:
Some of our assignments may be covered by defense secrecy, which means requirements for a certain citizenship and approval of a security clearance.
In Conmore, we have a Women's Network called KICO:
We aim to create a sense of security among our employees and to serve as a role model in the engineering industry through our women's network "Female Engineers at Conmore" (KICO). KICO is a network where we inspire, share experiences, and act as role models for each other. KICO usually organizes around 2-3 events per year to gather all women and non-binary within the company to inspire, network, and exchange experiences with each other. We have representatives at all our offices. Link to KICO: https://conmore.se/karriar/kvinnliga-ingenjorer-kico/
If you're interested in participating, you're always welcome to the events.
Would you also like to be a part of our team?
We are recruiting continuously, please don't hesitate with your application and feel free to contact us if you have questions.
Responsible Talent Acquisition Specialist: Jessika Warvne
Mail: jessika.warvne@conmore.se
Phone: +46735-629279
Please note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
