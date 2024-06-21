Component & Sourcing Development Responsible - H&M Men
Would you like to be part of the transformation and development of a circular way of working with components? Do you have a passion and curiosity for textiles and materials? Then we want you in our team!
Our Company
The H&M Head Office is based in Stockholm, Sweden, where we design and develop our fashion collections for a wide variety of customers. H&M is a dynamic international workplace where high pace and rapid changes are a natural part of our day. Good communication skills, a flexible attitude and capacity to adapt to changes are essential. We have a sustainable mindset and always seek new ways to improve our sustainable working methods to achieve our goals.
As Component & Sourcing Development Responsible for Menswear you will drive sourcing and development for all woven categories, including shirting, trousers, outerwear & suiting. You will work closely with the Assortment Design, who will be responsible for setting the material trends & direction. From the direction you will be responsible to source and develop in strong collaboration with development team in production as well as directly with our suppliers. You will be responsible for the physical and digital material library, ensuring that it is up to date, organized and easy to overview. This means handling both existing materials in the library and be involved in sourcing of new materials. Your aim will be to stay one step ahead and be proactive in identifying potentials and challenges, e.g identify opportunities in cost savings through material concolidation. You will be the strong technical team support in all fabric sourcing and development as well as developing towards our sustainability goals.
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have a passion for textiles and materials, with a curious mindset and wanting to always learn more. You are skilled in handling many different stakeholders, being an informal leader - skilled in guiding others and acting both supportive and challenging when needed. To stay organized you have a structured way of working and a proactive approach to problem solving. With a positive attitude and great communicative skills you support and inspire the people around you. It's natural for you to take own initiatives and are skilled in setting and driving your own agenda. You always have the customer in focus and have the ability to forecast potential challenges and opportunities from a technical material expertise perspective.
We also believe that you:
Have an education in textile
Have minimum 3 years' experience from a similar role
Preferably are specialized in woven
Preferably have experience from change management
Experience from the PLM system Centric 8 is a plus
This is a full-time permanent position with placement in Stockholm with start as soon as possible. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application including CV latest 17th April . Interviews will be held continuously. (For internal candidates, please initiate a dialogue with your manager before applying.)
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Why kindly ask you to not attach cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
H&M is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
