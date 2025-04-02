Compliance Specialist
2025-04-02
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful.
Job Summary
A Compliance Specialist takes care of regulatory aspects of all international shipments. They make sure physical deliveries happen on schedule and compliantly. They apply applicable trade compliance rules regulations and policies to manage compliant import/export operations around the world. They manage the logistics and transportation of vendor deliveries. They work with international governmental organizations to ensure imported equipment arrives smoothly.
Responsibilities
Preshipment research of trade and regulatory requirements for international shipments work with 3rd party vendors
Check shipping documentation country research Conducts audits on shipping documents and documentation provided by external partners to ensure compliance on all FCPA and Anti Bribery requirements communicates with brokers and other external parties
Work closely with crossfunctional team members including Legal and Tax to ensure importsexports take place in a compliant manner
Assist global team members to ensure timely clearance instructions are provided to customs brokers and problem shipments are addressed
Help process the Move Order Requests MORs which are placed from various warehouses across a number of locations both client and nonclient sites
Review and ensure that all commercial documents in connection with the MORs are in place and compliant with shipping practices
Review and approve commercial invoices
Approve all Trade documents CI Commercial Invoices PL Packing Lists and AWBAirway Bills in 24 business hours
Approve all Dangerous Goods shipments within 24 business hours
Manage Order Form entry via internal systems
Support all Tax and Customs audits in alignment with Legal Regional Team
Work with Client Trade Compliance team and ThirdParty Logistics Service Providers aka 3PLs to make sure that all international shipments comply with export import regulations
Complete Due Diligence on all external parties in alignment with Legal requirements
Monitor and manage all PII and Denied Party Screening requests
Maintain brokerage performance reports
Coordinate and resolve or escalate where required inbound international shipments held at customs
Carry out emerging markets research to determine shipping and compliance regulations in new locations
Conflict resolution Resolving conflicts that may arise within the team
Delegation Relying on the skills of each person and distributing tasks accordingly
Goal setting Determining the goals that members can work toward
Time management Supervising teammates and ensuring that tasks are completed within the given deadline
Providing resources Ensuring that team members have the appropriate tools and resources to function effectively
Stakeholder Management Internal stakeholder and client management to communicate updates and statuses of team activities Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-02
E-post: daniel.vas@cognizant.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB
