Compliance Specialist
Heatly AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Helsingborg
2023-11-20
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Heatly AB i Helsingborg
, Markaryd
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Clean-energy tech leads to a positive global transformation. Heating homes contribute to 15% of Europe's CO2 emissions. Switching to sustainable solutions offers households a way to achieve net-zero emissions.
Aira's mission is to advance the next generation of home energy solutions, creating intelligent, sustainable homes for a meaningful impact. Starting with innovative heat pumps, it will evolve into a comprehensive, intelligent clean energy-tech system and include dynamic electrical tariffs, cutting-edge home solar systems, and advanced battery storage solutions.
Founded in 2022 with already 300 employees and growing, Aira aims to drive the clean energy revolution. We are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and our factory in Poland brings these innovations to life, with operating markets in the UK, Italy, and Germany.
About the role
We are expanding our product and development department and are looking for a Compliance Specialist to join our team. Your focus will be on supporting our development teams in creating world-class energy solutions and products. As a Compliance Specialist, you will play a crucial role in ensuring that our organization complies with all applicable laws, regulations, and industry standards. You will be responsible for making our products safe and compliant and ensuring that they meet our customers' needs and expectations.
Other responsibilities include:
• Proactively monitor and track changing requirements
• Be a part of technical committees & regulatory forums
• Help and support development teams with interpretations & design solutions
• Initiate, order, monitor, and be an active part in compliance & certification testing together with 3rd party test labs to make our products sellable.
• Collaborate with other engineering disciplines and teams
What we would like you to have
• Proven experience working as a Compliance Specialist or in a similar role
• Solid knowledge of CE, CB, and UKCA certifications scheme
• Knowledge in LVD, EMC, RED & PED (especially EN60335-1 & 60335-2-40 standards)
• Experience in risk assessments
It's also beneficial if you have some of the following:
• Experience in being a part of technical committees
• Experience in working in close collaboration with test labs and test institutes
What's in it for you
• Gain hands-on experience in a fast-growing scale-up, with a supportive and inclusive culture, and career advancement opportunities.
• Collaborate with diverse teams across international markets and launch products globally.
• Develop and grow personally and professionally in an entrepreneurial-minded environment.
• Thrive in a dynamic, solution-oriented culture, tackling challenges and driving meaningful solutions that make a positive impact on the world.
• Influence the company's success, with a visible impact on product development and market growth.
Aira leads in the next generation the Energy as a Service, driven by our belief in the power of diversity to fuel innovation. We welcome individuals from all backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to join our team, united in our mission to create a better future for the society and planet. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Heatly AB
(org.nr 559352-3649), https://www.airahome.com/ Arbetsplats
Aira Home Jobbnummer
8275271